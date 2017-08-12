Houston Dash vs FC Kansas City preview: Setting records while in search of points

Houston and FC Kansas City meet for the second time this season. | Source: @HoustonDash

In the midst of all the Week 16 action happening across the National Women’s Soccer League, the Houston Dash host FC Kansas City. The Houston Dash coming from their first loss in seven games against the Portland Thorns. On the other side, FC Kansas City is looking earn three points on the road after a 2-2 draw with the Boston Breakers as well as their 1-0 loss against the North Carolina Courage earlier this week.

Houston looking to bounce back, set new club record

The Houston Dash broke their record six-game unbeaten streak last weekend when they fell 2-1 to the Portland Thorns. As they return home this weekend, they will look to continue to protect their home turf. With a win against FC Kansas City, they could earn the club’s first seventh win of the season. They are also still in the middle of the playoff race, only a mere three points away from the current fourth place holders, the Seattle Reign.

Although Houston couldn’t rally to earn points on the road this weekend, they’ve looked very strong at home as of late. Perhaps they didn’t adjust and adapt as easily last weekend due to many of their international players being away from a week due to the Tournament of Nations. Carli Lloyd is back in full force, seeing as she scored the Dash’s lone goal last weekend from the penalty spot. However, USWNT midfielder Morgan Brian is sitting out with right groin tendinitis and will be missed in the midfield. It will be crucial for the rest of the attack to step up, take control and finish off chances if they want to remain in playoff contention.

Taylor (right) looks to make her 100th NWSL appearance on Sunday night. | Source: ISI Photos

The Blues and their blues, Taylor to reach 100

FC Kansas City currently sits at last place in the league, their last five games resulting in four losses and a draw. Their situation mirrors the one from last season, where Kansas City just couldn’t get it going in time to be true playoff contenders. This weekend will be a true test of the Blues, who will be playing their second game of the week. They most recently played on Tuesday night against the North Carolina Courage due to rescheduling.

Kansas City defender Brittany Taylor looks to make her 100th appearance for the National Women’s Soccer League in Houston. The last 36 of her appearances have come with the Blues themselves, and before that Taylor was with the Western New York Flash. She will be the first player to reach this milestone with the closest behind her being Nicole Barnhart with 95 appearances - all of which are with FC Kansas City.

The Houston Dash host FC Kansas City on Sunday, August 13 at BBVA Compass Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:30 PM Eastern Time and will be streamed live on the go90 app.