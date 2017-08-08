Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit preview: Orlando hopes that third times a charm for victory

Orlando Pride host the Washington Spirit.

The Orlando Pride currently stand in sixth place and will play their third and final match of the 2017 NWSL season against the Washington Spirit tomorrow at the Orlando City Stadium.

First two meetings result in ties

The two teams last saw each other on July 8th and that match resulted in a 2-2 draw. Brazilian forward Marta Vieria Da Silva scored the first goal from a penalty kick within the first ten minutes of the match. The young Spirit forward Mallory Pugh scored in the 24th minute to tie the match at one.

Marta came back again in the beginning of the second half to give her side a lead once mroe. and took a shot from the top of the box to advance the Pride 2-1. This goal didn't top the Spirit as Pugh took a successful penalty shot to draw the final score to an even 2-2.

The first meeting of these two teams for the start of 2017 took place on April 22nd, with the match resulting in a 1-1 tie. The Spirit scored the first goal in the second half, but Danica Evans gave Orlando the equalizing goal.

Both of the season matches for these two teams have resulted in ties, which proves the intensity of how they both are ready to see a win. Tomorrow's match may result with a final winner, but will only be determined by how well their defense stands strong and how diligent their offense works together.

Marta stands in third place with the most goals (8) this season. | Source: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

The Spirit making a comeback

For the final match between Orlando and Washington, the Pride come into this match with a record of not losing to a team within the lowest four standings. The Washington Spirit are currently in ninth place out of the ten teams and have 15 points.

In order for the Spirit to advance in standings, their attack must be bold for a positive performance. This past Friday night the Spirit traveled to New Jersey to compete against Sky Blue FC. Forward Maya Hayes scored within the first two minutes to give Sky Blue an early 1-0 lead. Washington came into the second half with no goals but rookie forward Arielle Ship changed that. She made her way past defender Christie Pearce easily to score the equalizer. The Spirit then saw three more goals to celebrate a 4-1 comeback victory.

The Washington Spirit celebrate their 4-1 victory over Sky Blue. | Source: Washington Spirit - Twitter

Three of Washington’s of four victories this season have come against teams who aren't in the top four in the standings, which provides hope for them. But Orlando will not back down from any fight, especially on their home turf.

With the Spirit completing a remarkable comeback last time out on Friday night, their strategy will have to be even stronger. Washington will have to make their way past Ali Krieger and the rest of the Orlando defense. The Pride also place much confidence in their offense of Alex Morgan and Marta, who work together to be one of the league's most potent attack.

This match will be streamed live on the go90 app. Kickoff will take place at 7:30p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium.