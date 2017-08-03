USWNT vs Japan Live Stream Commentary in Tournament of Nations (0-0)

Line-ups will be available an hour before kickoff!

Therefore, my prediction for this match is as follows: USWNT 3-1 Japan.

How will this one play out? Japan will be hoping to claim their victory of the Tournament of Nations, and what better way than to get one over on the Americans? There is a slim chance that the USA, however, can win the ToN; although, Australia will have to lose big to the Brazilians.

Then, the Americans began to take control of the series. In the Olympic Gold Medal match, the USWNT avenged their previous lost, and defeated the Japanese 2-1. At the next WWC Final, Carli Lloyd took over, and the US Women’s National Team came away 5-2 winners.

These two sides have some fairly recent history, dating back as recently as 2011. The casual fan should remember this match. Japan came away with the 2011 Women’s World Cup Final in an emotional penalty shootout.

One of the reasons Japan has had a so-so 2017 is that they are trying to blend new players with old faces. Some of the familiar faces to watch out for are Mizuho Sakaguchi, Rumi Utsugi, and Yuika Sugasawa. They’re the backbone of this Japanese squad and they’ll go only as far as the old guard will take them.

Australia ran riot over Japan in the opening half of the previous match. The Matildas slotted three into the Japanese net before the halftime interval. A fourth had been scored two minutes after the hour, and at that point, it was 4-1 Australia.

Japan, on the other hand, have not been doing too great in the ToN. In the two matches they have played in so far, Japan has only picked up one point. Their lone point so far came in the first match, where they drew Brazil by a score of 1-1.

The next USWNT match, against powerhouse Brazil, was a thriller for the ages. Brazil opened the scoring two minutes in before the USA, through Sam Mewis, 16 minutes later. The South American side added two more goals in what should have been the daggers. But, the US Women’s National Team scored three times in the span of nine minutes to steal three points away.

Thus far in the Tournament of Nations, the US Women’s National Team has won one match, and lost the other. Australia defeated the US in the opening match of the tournament by a final score of 1-0.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the Tournament of Nations. The last match of this inaugural tournament sees the USWNT take on rivals Japan. Kickoff at the StubHub Center in Carson, California is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST. My name is Kyle Sennikoff and I will be providing you with pre-match, live coverage, and post-match commentary. Stay tuned as the Tournament of Nations comes to an end!