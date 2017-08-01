Australia vs Brazil Live Stream Commentary in Tournament of Nations (0-0)

NWSL Players to Watch: Five players from Australia play in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), including Lydia Williams (Houston Dash), Haley Raso (Portland Thorns), Sam Kerr (Sky Blue FC), and Steph Catley and Alana Kennedy (Orlando Pride). Brazil has four players in the league - Marta, Camila, and Monica from the Orlando Pride and Andressinha and Bruna Benites from the Houston Dash.

Australia vs Brazil Head-to-Head: The past two meaningful meetings between the Westfield Matildas and the Canarinhas have been at the international tournament stage. At the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, Australia stunned Brazil in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory on a goal by Kyah Simon in the 80th minute. Fourteen months later at the 2016 Rio Olympics, much to the excitement of the home crowd, Brazil knocked out Australia from the quarterfinals in penalty kicks, 7-6.

Brazilian Woes: For Brazil, they look to rebound with a win after collapsing in the last nine minutes against the United States after a 3-1 lead on Sunday, losing 3-4 in a thrilling match. Brazil's Tournament of Nations experience took a turn towards disappointment after scoring in the 63rd and 78th minutes on set pieces for a 3-1 lead. They forced the United States to scramble, and Brazil was not able to stop the American comeback. A Christen Press goal in the 80th minute, two minutes after Andressinha scored her second goal of the game, giving Brazil the two-goal lead, followed by an equalizer by Megan Rapinoe in the 85th minute, and finally, the late 89th-minute leading goal by Julie Ertz spoiled another Brazil lead over the US.

Tournament of Nations Trophy Scenario: Right now, Australia goes into its final match with a great advantage, despite the United States sitting in second place, still alive for the tournament title. Here are the various scenarios: 1) An Australian win or tie against Brazil would give the Westfield Matildas the Tournament of Nations trophy, regardless of the USWNT vs Japan outcome; 2) An Australian loss, however, and a USWNT victory, plus the US overturning that three-goal difference gives the USWNT the trophy; 3) Should Australia lose and the USWNT loses as well, Australia still captures the title based on the fact that Australia will have six points, and the US will end with three; 4) If Australia loses and USWNT wins, the best goal differential will be the tie-breaker; 5) If they are tied at goal differential, then the winner is decided on total goals scored; 6) If total goals scored does not break the tie-breaker, then the Matildas win the tournament based their head-to-head record against the US in the tournament.

What's at Stake: This is a decisive game for Australia. After a 1-0 victory over the USWNT in Seattle last Thursday and a 4-2 win over Japan on Sunday, which included another NWSL-form-type Sam Kerr hat-trick, her first of her international career, the Westfield Matildas sit comfortably at the top of the standings with six points and a three-plus goal differential.

