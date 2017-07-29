USA vs Brazil Live Stream Commentary in Tournament of Nations

Brazil will want to build on their draw with Japan. Over the years, a rivalry has grown between them and the USWNT which will prove an interesting match on both sides. If Brazil can earn a win agains the host nation, they could very well be on their way to claiming the whole tournament - results between Japan and Australia pending, of course.

Not at all content with Thursday night’s result, the USWNT will look to bounce back against Brazil. Although head coach Jill Ellis has made it clear she wants to try “new things” throughout the tournament, it seems like it might not earn the results she wants, especially with the way Thursday night turned out. It’ll be important for the USWNT to be bale to stay in their attacking half and put away the chances they get unless they want a repeat.

There will be many NWSL players featured in this match. As expected, all but one on the USWNT roster - in Crystal Dunn, who is currently under contract with Chelsea - are in the NWSL. Brazil has six players on their roster that play in the NWSL: Andressinha and Bruna Benites of the Houston Dash, Debinha of the North Carolina Courage, and Camila, Marta, and Monica of the Orlando Pride.

The two nations have a rich history with each other, starting with the fact they’ve met a total of 34 times throughout the years. Brazil has fallen to the USWNT twice in Olympic gold medal matches, once in 2004 and again in 2008, and both times they lost the result in overtime. Brazil earned the win over the USWNT in the semifinal of the 2007 Women’s World Cup. Four years later, in one of the most dramatic meetings between the two nations, the United States knocked Brazil out of the quarterfinals of the 2011 Women’s World Cup, which went all the way to penalty kicks. They have also met more recently for a few friendlies over the years.

Brazil is tied for second in the tournament with Japan after splitting points with the Asian country on Thursday. Orlando Pride player Camila had the wonder strike to tie the game up at a one a piece in the dying minutes of the match. The draw is enough for Brazil as they head into match day against the USWNT.

Host nation the United States are coming off of a shocking 1-0 loss to Australia. This is the first time in history that the USWNT have lost to the Westfield Matildas. With so many new faces and an unclear style of play, the USWNT struggled to keep possession of the ball and be able to build threatening attacks. With only three shots on goal the whole match, they were unable to capitalize and even after going down in the 66th minute, the host nation couldn’t find the urgency they needed fast enough to at least earn a point. They currently are at the bottom of the tournament, being the only team that didn’t collect points for match day one.

VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2017 Tournament of Nations match between the US Women's National Team and the Brazil Women's National Team. The game will be aired on ESPN2.