Japan vs Australia Live Stream Commentary in Tournament of Nations

Japan will want more than just a draw out of this match. After letting the lead go against Brazil, they will be more eager to earn the full three points against Australia. They enter this match hoping to contain Australia’s lively attack and find one past Williams.

Australia will have their confidence from Thursday night carrying them into this match against the prestigious Japanese. They will hope to repeat their last meeting and come out victorious once again and continue to lead the tournament in points. It shouldn’t be surprising if we see a very similar lineup with some of Australia’s most experienced players, with the exception of 17-year-old Ellie Carpenter who put an excellent performance on against the USWNT.

This game features six NWSL players - five from Australia and only one from Japan. Rumi Utsugi of the Seattle Reign captained Japan in their first match. For Australia Lydia Williams of the Houston Dash captained her country, and the roster features others such as Steph Catley and Alanna Kennedy of the Orlando Pride, Haley Raso of the Portland Thorns, and Sky Blue FC’s Sam Kerr.

Japan vs Australia Live Stream

The last time these two teams met was in February of 2016 in their Olympic qualifying tournament. Australia took the spoils of the match, winning 2-0. Japan did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics despite making it all the way to the final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup just the previous year. The two teams also met in the 2015 Women’s World Cup, where Japan beat Australia 1-0 in a very close quarterfinal match. These two might be the strongest countries from the Asian qualifiers. The game has improved greatly in Australia and it seems like they’ve caught up to Japan in recent years.

Australia comes into their second match after shocking many. Although it was a close game, the Westfield Matildas were able to break through and earn their first ever win over the United States in program history. Australian forward Tameka Butt took advantage of the frantic USWNT backline and slot the ball past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to put her country in first place in the tournament so far.

Japan enters this match after losing their lead to Brazil on Thursday. The Asian powerhouse were set to earn the full three points when they were up 1-0 in the second half, but Brazil’s Camila - who also plays in the National Women’s Soccer League for the Orlando Pride - was able to equalize in stoppage time. They split the points and now Japan is tied for second in this round robin tournament.

Japan vs Australia Live Score and Result

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2017 Tournament of Nations match between the Japan Women’s National Team and the Australia Women’s National Team, better known as the Westfield Matildas. My name is Bianca Verar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be aired on ESPN3.