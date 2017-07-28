Tickets for the 2017 NWSL Championship up for sale in August

The now NC Courage are the current NWSL champions | Source: nwslsoccer.com

Jot down the date. The tickets for the 2017 NWSL Championship will go on sale on August 15, 2017. The final is set to be played in Orlando, FL on October 14, 2017, and will be broadcast live on Lifetime for those who cannot make the trip down.

Orlando City SC and Pride members will get first looks at the tickets

Although a kick-off time has not been set as of now, the National Women's Soccer League have announced that presale for the championship game will go to Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride season ticket holders first before the sale opens up to the general public. The presale for Orlando supporters is set for August 8th and will start as low as $20. The entire 25,500 capacity Orlando City Stadium will be open to buyers and season ticket holders will receive discounted pricing during their presale.

Group pricing will also be available for groups of 15 or more people and once the presale is done, those fans of the participating teams in the championship game will be able to buy their tickets in a special sales window once the teams are known. For more information on those presale dates and other seating options, the NWSL has given the following number out to get more details: (855) ORL-CITY.

The NC Courage will look to repeat their feats

Currently sitting at the top of the league, the Chicago Red Stars will look to make their first ever appearance in the championship game after falling at the last hurdle on two previous occasions. Looking to join the Red Stars in the playoffs at the very least are the NC Courage, who will want to go back to the final once again as they did under the previous ownership as the Western New York Flash. The other two teams currently in the top four spots in the NWSL are Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns FC and Seattle Reign FC. The Thorns have made it to the final once before, in 2013, and won the NWSL Championship while the Reign have been to the 'big show' twice and finished as runner-ups on both occasions.

These four teams will be chased all the way by Sky Blue FC, the Pride and the Houston Dash who will try to overcome those above and nab a playoff spot once league action resumes in a week's time.