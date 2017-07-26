USWNT vs Australia Live Stream, Scores and Result in Tournament of Nations (0-0)

USWNT 2, Australia 2.

Prediction: The last time these two teams met, there was a different feel to the USWNT and arguably the best ever goalkeeper the women's game has ever seen stopped the Australians from running away with the game in the first half. Hope Solo is no longer with the team but Alyssa Naeher is a capable replacement for her. Both sides have great attacking threats and I expect to see plenty of goals as neither side have convinced, defensively, recently.

The USWNT will be led by head coach Jill Ellis while the Australians will be led by head coach Alen Stajcic.

Projected Lineup for Australia: Williams; Simon, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley; Kellond-Knight, van Egmond, Gorry; Foord, De Vanna, Kerr.

Projected Lineup for USWNT: Naeher; O'Hara, Ertz, Sauerbrunn, Short; Dunn, Long, Brian, Rapinoe; Lloyd, Morgan.

The match will be played at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington on July 27th, 2017. The game will kick off at 10:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

In previous matches, Australia has failed to put in a complete 90 minute performance to beat the very best teams in the league. That may have changed, and signs suggest that it has, but they will need to be on their game if they want to get the win against the USWNT on Thursday night. Lydia Williams is one of the best goalkeepers in the game right now but she can only do so much if those in front of her do not give her protection. She will be hoping that her teammates do enough to limit the opportunities that the USWNT have and this, give her an easier night in Seattle.

Sam Kerr will look to take her goal scoring exploits onto the international stage | Source: skybluefc.com

Australia should come into this game full of confidence. They have gone from strength to strength since the last time they faced the USWNT and many of their players are currently playing at the top of their game for their teams. Caitlin Foord, Emily van Egmond, Lisa De Vanna and Katrina Gorry are known names to most fans in the US but the danger "man" in attack for this upcoming game will be Sam Kerr. Kerr has eleven goals on the season for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL and has shown time and time again that she is in probably the form of her life. She doesn't need much space to score a goal and is capable of trying the audacious if needed to help her team get the win. Kerr also has great positioning, movement and pace, and when you combine that with passing from Gorry or van Egmond, you have a lethal opponent on your hands.

As previously noted, the USWNT are struggling not only defensively but in creating enough chances to score goals. Their most recent matches have been 1-0 wins but chances have come few and far in between, and in those games, they allowed their opponents far too many chances on goal. Against a team like Australia, who have the ability to score clinically, the USWNT will have to defend stoutly and make sure that they do not give the Australians too many looks on goal. A lot of the Australian attackers are coming into this game in great form and if they are given opportunities, they will punish the USWNT.

No one in the NWSL is playing better than Megan Rapinoe right now | Source: thebold.net

The US, who are the host nation for this competition, are coming into the game a slight favourites which is a far cry from previous match ups between the two teams. A shift in tactics has made the USWNT lose some of the steel and 'air of invincibility' that the team has been known for, and has proven to be susceptible to quick, pacy teams with good transitional play. That is not to say that the USWNT are without threats of their own as their attack is still as potent as ever. Carli Lloyd continues to make an impact on the field, Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux are back to full fitness, while Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn have been excelling in their respective leagues. Rapinoe's resurgence will be a welcome sight for USWNT fans as the team had been lacking an accurate set piece taker and Rapinoe has shown throughout this National Women's Soccer League season, and most recently last weekend, that her technique is still very much there.

In the first edition of the Tournament of Nations, the USWNT go up against the Australians, who they have not faced since that enthralling opening Group D game in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT went on to win that game, and became World Champions for a third time, but Australia made them work hard for that first win. Since then, the USWNT has seen a lot of personnel changes whereas Australia still have the same core that they used in Canada except now, this core has a lot more experience at the highest level.

Hello once again to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the second match up in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. The hosts, the United States of America face off against Australia in both teams' first match of the tournament. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for what should be a fantastic soccer match in Seattle, Washington.