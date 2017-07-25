Brazil vs Japan Live Stream Commentary in Tournament of Nations

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2017 Tournament of Nations Game 1 between Brazil and Japan. My name is Cindy Lara, and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with tournament information, including teams' background, pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be broadcasted on ESPN3.

The Tournament of Nations, announced back in May, is an elite four-nation competition featuring the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Japan. The tournament celebrates the connection between cultures, diversity, and a respect for the game of soccer, as well its ability to create competition of the women's game worldwide. Each nation has seen the growth of the women's game in their respective country over the last two decades, including the start of women's professional soccer leagues.



The round-robin tournament is to be held each year that does not fall during a World Cup or Olympic year. The winner will be decided based on how many points a team earns through three games of competition - 3 points of a win, 1 for a draw, and 0 for a loss. Should teams be tied at the end in points, then the tie-breaker will first be decided by a goal differential, second in total goals scored, third by head-to-head-results, and finally by FIFA ranking, if needed.

Brazil and Japan, two nations with rich international history, begin the Tournament of Nations. Brazil has dominated its confederation, winning CONMEBOL championships six times (1991, 1995, 1998, 2003, 2010, 2015). On the World Cup stage, Brazil has appeared in all seven competitions, reaching the final in 2007, finishing as runners-up. The Canarinhas, as they are known in Brazil, have won Olympic silver in 2008 and 2012. Japan reached World Cup glory in 2011 by defeating the United States in penalty kicks. Ever since the World Cup victory in 2011 and reaching the final again 2015, Japan has been a team expected to do well in each tournament they participate in. Japan has also won Olympic silver in 2012.



Both teams have met in elite international competition. In 1991, Brazil defeated Japan 1-0 in the first ever Women's World Cup. Four years later, in Sweden, Japan came out victorious 2-1 against its Brazilian counterpart. Brazil and Japan are one for one in Olympic play. They have met twice, each team gaining a victory in each meeting. In the 1996 Atlanta games, Brazil won 2-0 over Japan in group play, but in 2012 Japan beat Brazil in the quarterfinal match, 2-0.

Japan comes into the Tournament of Nations ready to prove that they are still a top team in women's international play, especially after rebuilding their program following the 2015 Women's World Cup and failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Brazil, despite all of their talent and being led by five-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year Marta, has yet to win a major international tournament.

This match-up will feature seven players familiar to National Women's Soccer League fans, including Marta, Camila, and Monica from the Orlando Pride; Debinha from the North Carolina Courage; Andressinha and Bruna Benites from the Houston Dash; and Rumi Utsugi from the Seattle Reign.