FC Kansas City's Brianne Reed transfers to Kvarnsveden IK

Defender Brianne Reed has been with FC Kansas City since 2016. | Source: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

FC Kansas CIty have announced that defender Brianne Reed has transferred to Sweden's Kvarnsveden IK. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed due to team and league policy. Reed will leave immediately to join her new club in Europe.

The defender was drafted by the Blues in the 2016 NWSL College Draft. She was a second round pick, 18th overall, in the draft and signed with FC Kansas City ahead of the start of the 2016 season. She started five out of seven appearances for the Blues last season. She did not make any appearances for FC Kansas City in the 2017 season.

She spent her collegiate career at Rutgers University. In her senior year, she was a candidate of the MAC Hermann Trophy. She was also the recipient of the 2015 Senior CLASS Award. She was named to the NSCAA First Team All-Great Lakes Region and the First Team All-Big Ten.

Brianne Reed at the 2016 NWSL College Draft. | Source: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

“It was actually a very difficult decision. My goal is to be a starting center back so I have to go and get some experience in order to get there," Reed said in the official press release. "I have learned so much in KC from Vlatko (Andonovski) and my teammates and they have created an environment that is truly like a family. I have learned to love Kansas City and this team…I'm so grateful that I was ever given an opportunity to play here.”

FC Kansas City continues their 2017 NWSL campaign this weekend as they host the North Carolina Courage at Swope Soccer Village on Saturday, July 22. Kickoff is schedule for 8 pm Eastern Time and will be streamed on the go90 app and the NWSL website. For this match, FC Kansas City will partner up with Football for the World.