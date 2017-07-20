2017 Tournament of Nations: USWNT roster release

Dunn, Long, and Press were all named to the 2017 Tournament of Nations roster l Source: John Alen - VAVEL USA

The US Women’s National Team has named their roster for the upcoming Tournament of Nations. The US hosted Tournament of Nations is made of four national team's, where everyone will face all four countries once. The countries competing are the US, Australia, Brazil, and Japan. The US is ranked first in the world, Japan sixth, Australia seventh, and Brazil eighth. The tournament kicks off July 27th in Seattle, Washington where the US will face Australia and Brazil will face Japan. On July 30th the US and Brazil face off and Japan and Australia play in San Diego, California. The final matches of the Tournament of Nations will take place in Carson, California where the US and Japan go head to head, as well as Brazil and Australia.

The United States roster has 22 out of 23 players that play in the NWSL, the US’ domestic league. Newcomers to the rosters are defenders for the North Carolina Courage, Taylor Smith, and Boston Breakers' midfielder, Margaret Purce. Abby Smith was called into camp with the National Team this year, but the goalkeeper has yet to earn her first cap. Coming back off recent injuries are Lynn Williams, Mallory Pugh, Morgan Brian and Alex Morgan. Still unavailable due to injuries are goalkeeper: Ashlyn Harris, and midfielders: Tobin Heath, and Rose Lavelle. Crystal Dunn is the only player named to the roster that is not currently playing in the NWSL.

2017 Tournament of Nations roster by position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Abby Smith (Boston Breakers)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Margaret Purce (Boston Breakers), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Sydney Leroux (FC Kansas City), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)

Sofia Huerta of the Chicago Red Stars will train with the United States throughout the tournament but is not eligible to play. Huerta has represented Mexico at the 2012 FIFA U-20 World Cup and has five caps with the senior team. US Soccer is pursuing a change of association with FIFA on Huerta’s behalf. If approved by FIFA, she will become available to play for the US.