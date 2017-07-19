Sky Blue FC waive Kim DeCesare

Sky Blue FC waives the attacking player after three season. | Source: Empire of Soccer

Sky Blue FC announced today that they have waived forward/midfielder Kim DeCesare.

DeCesare joined the league in 2014 after finishing her collegiate career at Duke University. She was selected as the 34th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2014 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers. After the NWSL season, she spent time overseas with Eskilstuna United DFF of Sweden's Damallsvenskan. Returning to the states she entered 2015 in preseason with FC Kansas City. As the 2015 seson began, DeCesare signed with Sky Blue FC where she's been ever since.

“Kim DeCesare is someone who we have been watching for quite some time,” 2015 Sky Blue FC head coach Jim Gabarra said at the time of the signing. “She is a versatile and athletic player who provides coverage and depth, not only up front but also in the defensive midfield.”

DeCesare in one of her matches for Sky Blue FC. | Source: Sky Blue FC

Since 2015, DeCesare has made a total of seven starts in 15 appearances for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL. In July of 2016, she was placed on the 45-Day Disabled List for a right knee contusion. She unfortunately did not log any time with the club in their 2017 campaign.

“On behalf of us all at Sky Blue FC, we want to thank Kim for everything she has done for our club,” Christy Holly, current Sky Blue FC head coach, told the media. “She has been an important asset to us over the years, both on and off the field. We will certainly miss Kim in New Jersey, and we wish her the greatest of successes as she moves forward.”

Although Kim DeCesare will no longer be in the NWSL, she wil continue her career in Scotland and join club Glasgow City. 2017 NWSL College Draft pick Savannah Jordan played with the same club earlier this year.

Sky Blue FC continues their 2017 campaign this weekend on the road as they face the Seattle Reign. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 PM Eastern Time and will be streamed on the go90 app as well as the NWSL website.