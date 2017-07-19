Andressinha named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 13 after her game-winning goal | Photo: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

Week 13 honors for Player of the Week go to Andressinha from the Houston Dash. Andressinha was selected by the NWSL Media Association for helping the Dash gain a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit this past Saturday after she scored the game-winning goal.

At 22, Andressinha becomes the third-youngest and the first player born after 1995 to be named the NWSL Player of the Week winner. She is the second player from the Dash to win the honors. Poliana won in Week 10 after her performance that helped the Dash break a six-game losing streak.



This is the first time that the Brazilian international has been chosen as the Player of the Week. In her eleven appearances for the Dash this season, Andressinha has two goals and two assists. She has been a key player for Houston. On Saturday, they set a five-game unbeaten streak, which matched a club record from last season. The Dash have won three games and tied two games since Week 8, and they are well on their way to become playoff contenders.



On Saturday, Andressinha and the Dash took a 1-0 lead after fellow Brazilian international Poliana scored in the 25th minute. For the next 25 minutes, the Dash aimed to make it 2-0. It wasn't until the 53rd minute that Rachel Daly went to the endline and played the ball towards to the top of the 18. Andressinha saw the opportunity for a one-touch shot with her right foot that blazed into the net out of Washington's Stephanie Labbé for a 2-0 Dash lead.

According to OptaJack, the NWSL's official stat tracker, Andressinha had a passing accuracy of 83.7%. She finished the game with one goal, three shots, and two chances created.

Andressinha has two goals and two assists this NWSL season | Photo: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

Andressinha is set to join Brazil for the Tournament of Nations that kicks off next week in Seattle after the conclusion of Week 14. The Dash host the Boston Breakers on Saturday evening.

Previous Winners

Week 1 - Haley Kopmeyer

Week 2- Jess Fishlock

Week 3 - Adriana Leon

Week 4 - Francisca Ordega

Week 5 - Nahomi Kawasumi

Week 6 - Christen Press

Week 7 - Sydney Leroux

Week 8 - Lindsey Horan

Week 9 - Sam Kerr

Week 10 - Poliana

Week 11 - Megan Rapinoe



Week 12 - Sam Kerr

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.