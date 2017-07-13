Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL

Keys to the game for Washington: Feeding off of last weekend’s comeback to draw will be huge for the visitors on the road. This last place team can easily jump up in the standings with a win against Houston. Youngster Mallory Pugh has consistently performed well for her club in recent weeks, and it shows in last weekend’s brace. It will be key for the Spirit to use Pugh to their advantage, and to have faith in players such as Francisca Ordega, who has proven to get the job done time and time again.

Keys to the game for Houston: They must be able to continue to spur the attack. Having Lloyd sit out this weekend will be a big blow, but if they are able to find the right personnel to slip in they should be able to adjust. This gives players such as Denise O’Sullivan or Sarah Hagen to be given a starting role on the front line for Houston. Hagen’s presence in the air could be a huge help for Houston, who don’t necessarily have that advantage regularly. The backline is beginning to find its footing this season, and in large part, it has to do with moving Amber Brooks to the back, along with the consistency of rookie goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

The Washington Spirit are currently struggling at the bottom of the table, but there is still hope. They were able to steal points on the road against the Orlando Pride with the help of youngster Mallory Pugh and her brace. They will look to continue to collect points as they travel to Houston this weekend. With only one point separating them and the next team, the Spirit will be eager to come out of this weekend with some kind of result.

Although they were unable to get the full three points, the Houston Dash are still looking pretty good with their four-game unbeaten streak. However, not only will they be without captain Kealia Ohai, who suffered an ACL injury a few weeks ago, but co-captain Carli Lloyd will be forced to sit out of this weekend’s match after a stoppage-time red card for a challenge on a Thorns’ defender. The Dash midfield will once again be out of sorts, as up until Lloyd returned, they were still struggling to find the right balance. Interim head coach Omar Morales will have to make a few changes, as well as hope all his players are healthy for their matchup against the Spirit.

Both of these teams took away only one point from last weekend’s matches. The Houston Dash hosted the Portland Thorns after a storm delay and despite getting the lead early, a free kick allowed their visitors to equalize in stoppage for a 1-1 draw. For the Washington Spirit, they were able to answer both of the Orlando Pride’s goals to come away with the draw in the dying minutes of the match.

the 2017 National Women's Soccer League match between the Houston Dash and the Washington Spirit.