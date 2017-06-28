Hope Solo's next chapter could end up being in France

Hope Solo is reportedly a transfer target for Olympique de Marseille | Source: reuters.com

L'Equipe broke the news yeseterday that Olympique de Marseille were looking to sign Hope Solo to their team this summer. The Division 1 Féminine side is looking to strengthen their team and build on their successful fourth place finish last season and they feel that Solo's experience and quality would be a great addition to their summer spending.

OM push towards becoming a bigger force in France

Olympique de Marseille were the surprise of the Division 1 Féminine last season | Source: om.net

After gaining promotion in 2016, Olympique Marseille then went on to finish fourth in their first season back in the top flight. Their season was the story of the season and included a big win against Paris Saint-Germain this winter that probably derailed PSG's Champions League aspirations. In short, OM have a team in place that can challenge anyone in France bar the champions, Olympique Lyonnais. What the club seems intent on doing now is getting players that will take them to the next level in order to challenge the likes of OL and maybe finish in a Champions League position next season. To do that, the club has decided to go after players on the top end of the women's game, and although Solo's star has fallen in the United States of America, she is still a sort-after player due to her overall popularity in other parts of the world.

OM face competition though, with reports that teams in China and Germany have also looked into signing Solo once she is healthy again. For all the talk of Solo's off field issues being a deterrent, her former National Women's Soccer League team, the Seattle Reign, have openly stated that she would be welcomed back with open arms at any time at Memorial Stadium. Her profile alone is enough for OM to chance try their luck at getting Solo to come to the team but with the expected departure of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, McCourt will look to fill that void with someone of Solo's stature.

Solo's quality is now an unknown for everyone

Up until 2016, Hope Solo's talent was unquestioned as she was the undisputed number one goalkeeper for the United States Women's National Team from 2008 onward. A poor performance against Colombia in the 2016 Rio Olympics and an unceremonious end to her national team career has now but in doubt what Solo can still do. Add to that, Solo had shoulder replacement surgery on her right shoulder to repair old issues from her previous potentially career-ending surgery in 2011. The question now remains as to not only how far Solo's surgery has come along but what exactly she can offer in the goal after close to ten months without kicking a ball. Her age, now approaching 36 this upcoming August, could also call into question just how good Solo still is. When last asked about her willingness to play, Solo stated that she felt that she still had plenty left in her to see out in terms of her career and if anyone can prove people wrong once again, it would be Hope Solo.

Frank McCourt looks to make Olympique de Marseille one of the best teams in Europe | Source: rtl.fr

Playing in France will not be a new experience for Solo as she once featured for OL in years gone by but the league and the landscape of the division have changed since then. With the amount of money that former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Franck McCourt is looking to spend on both the men's and women's side of Olympique de Marseille, Solo would be considered a scoop for the team as they look to put themselves into the conversation as one of Europe's elite teams.