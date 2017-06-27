Houston Dash vs Boston Breakers preview: Bottom of the table will duke it out

The National Women’s Soccer League sees a quick turnaround this week, with four games on Wednesday night. The Houston Dash return home after surprising the Orlando Pride by taking three points. They host the Boston Breakers who dropped their second consecutive match against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

Houston possibly on the rise despite injury to Ohai

The Houston Dash’s performance last weekend proved they could still be in it to win it this season, breaking their six game losing streak with two goals and a shutout. Their offense has started to come back to life over the past few weeks, and interim head coach Omar Morales has started to find the right pieces on the field. Unfortunately, Captain Kealia Ohai will have to sit out the remainder of the season due to a left knee injury suffered in last weekend’s match. Ohai has been a foundational part of the Dash’s offense since the start of the club in 2014.

Brazilian outside back Poliana has been on fire for the Dash as of late, becoming a very large part of their attack. With space on the wings, the defender has been able to go forward and help create chances for her club. She will be essential against Boston when it comes to finding open spaces and making runs to create another option for her teammates. In addition, midfielder Carli Lloyd has shown the league she’s in excellent form after her stint with Manchester City Women for a few months. All the pieces are fitting together for Houston, and although they are missing a big part of their attack with Ohai out, it seems like they will be able to manage without her for the time being.

Poliana (left) was extremely impactful on both sides of the ball last weekend. | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

Boston feeling the struggle

The Boston Breakers have lost four consecutive games coming into Wednesday’s match. To make matters worse, their last win was on April 29 when they upset the Seattle Reign. Injuries and other struggles have plagued the Breakers since then, but they are quickly losing sight of playoffs with their results up to this point. Unfortunately they are still without rookie midfielder Rose Lavelle due to a left hamstring and goalkeeper Abby Smith with right quad tendinitis. Canadian defender Allysha Chapman is no longer on this week’s injury report, and she may make her return to the field in this match.

After her performance against North Carolina, Sammy Jo Prudhomme is finding her home behind the Boston backline, who also put up a good performance last weekend to hold the Courage at only a 1-0 loss. If Chapman finds her way back to the field for this match, it’ll only help solidify Boston’s defense in hopes of keeping the Dash out of their net. Rookie Morgan Andrews has also taken advantage of the minutes she’s been earning, looking dangerous for the Boston attack while Lavelle has been injured. With the likes of her and Natasha Dowie, the Breakers could possibly see themselves scoring a goal or two.

The Houston Dash host the Boston Breakers for their Pride Night on Wednesday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 8pm and will be streamed on the go90 app and the NWSL website.