Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash: Tides are turning for both sides

It’s a rematch in Week 10 of the National Women’s Soccer League with the Orlando Pride playing hosts to the Houston Dash. Week 10’s Lifetime Game of the Week will showcase many familiar faces, including a plethora of Brazilians that led the way in last weekend’s matchup between the two in Houston. Last weekend, the Pride came out on top in a 4-2 victory over the Dash - with every goal somehow involving a Brazilian on either team.

Pride to continue winning streak

The Orlando Pride just might be in the midst of their big break of this season. Earning their first win since May 14 just before the international break earlier this month, the Pride are currently on a two-game winning streak and hope to keep it rolling this weekend. Everything seems to be falling into place for them, with Marta scoring in both games of their current streak. Aubrey Blesdoe has been excellent so far in goal for the Pride, holding down the defense and putting on stellar performances week in and week out.

For this weekend’s match, the Orlando Pride will look to continue the momentum from last weekend. With the home advantage, the team will be eager to put on a show for their loyal fans. Marta and Camila are leading their strong attack, and Australian defender Alanna Kennedy is finding her place easily in the midfield now. Counter attacks were huge for the Pride in Houston last weekend, and they will look to take full advantage of them again at home. The transitional side of the game is a struggle for their opponents, and exposing this flaw works very well for Orlando.

Marta dribbling down the field on a counter attack last weekend. | Source: EarchPhoto

Houston slowly piecing together

Although they’re on a losing streak, the Houston Dash aren’t calling it quits yet. Last weekend’s goals may have come late in the second half, but it shows up that things are beginning to turn around for them. Outside back Poliana currently leads the team in goals, one of them in the second half of last weekend’s match. Rookie Nichelle Prince slotted her first professional career goal in the last minutes of the match, and this could possibly be just what the Houston Dash need going forward.

Having Andressinha back in the midfield after international break is starting to swing the tides for the Dash. The Brazilian assisted both of the Dash’s goals last weekend, being quick and creative on the ball. She’s able to find her teammates in open spaces with ease, and even is able to take shots for the Dash. Kealia Ohai and USWNT star Carli Lloyd were playing better than expected off of each other last weekend after being apart for so long, and they’ll look forward to that once again in Orlando. The “Rachel Daly at outside back” experiment has possibly ended for the Dash, and it was painfully clear last weekend just how much the frontline missed her. Things are beginning to look up for the last place team, and a win or even a point out of this weekend will certainly change the tides.

The Orlando Pride hosts the Houston Dash this Satruday, June 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 ET and will be broadcasted on Lifetime.