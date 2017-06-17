North Carolina Courage vs Boston Breakers Preview: Boston attempts to break five-game winless streak

Boston attempts to break winless five-game streak

After a week without matches for the NWSL, the North Carolina Courage resume play as they host the Boston Breakers at Sahlen's Stadium tomorrow evening; they will also be hosting Pride Night.

This match will mark the second out of a total of three season games for the two clubs.

The Courage seek to dominate on home turf

The first match that took place between these two teams was hosted by Boston in front of 2,276 spectators who witnessed Jessica McDonald score her record breaking 33rd NWSL season goal.

The Courage most recently came away with three points following a a 2-0 victory against FC Kansas City. This latest victory gives the Courage 18 points on the season and they remain in first place.

On the other hand, the Breakers recent match on the road resulted in a 2-0 loss against the Orlando Pride. As the last five matches have been unsuccessful with two consecutive losses, the Breakers are ready to see much better results.

Boston has not scored a goal since May 19th in a match that took place against the Portland Thorns. Although they were the first to score, Portland came back to snach a point in a 2-2 draw.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith will have her work cut out for her as the Breakers offense will be striving to attack to get an early advantage.

The Courage celebrating a goal as they face FC Kansas City | Source: NC Courage

Player injuries that will take their toll

Rookie midfielder Rose Lavelle suffered a strained hamstring this past Sunday in a match for the USWNT against Norway. She will not be with the Breakers for the next four to six weeks. In such a short period of time, Lavelle has brought much success for Boston as she has started in all eight games. She has also scored two goals and has produced one assist.

The Courage will be suffering from several player injuries with one of them being Lynn Williams. Williams was also injured during training for the USWNT as she was brought in to replace forward Alex Morgan, but suffered an ankle injury. Her availability for this match against the Boston Breakers is questionable and it is uncertain when she will return to action.

McDonald is also suffering from a left hamstring strain and will be out for the Courage. Defender Yuri Kawamura took a blow in a match against the Chicago Red Stars as she went down in the 29th minute. Her season was quickly brought to an end as she was diagnosed with a right ACL and meniscus tear. which will require surgery. Kawamura's road to recovery will be a long one for sure.

The match kicks off at 7:30 PM EST.