North Carolina Courage's Yuri Kawamura out for season

Yuri Kawamura (right) during the 2017 Algarve Cup | Source: Ricardo Nascimento - Getty Images

The North Carolina Courage are the number one team in the NWSL standings heading into week eight of the 2017 season. They will be looking to stay at the top of the standings when they face FC Kansas City this weekend. However, they will have to do it without Yuri Kawamura.

Kawamura will miss the rest of the season after tearing her ACL and meniscus in her right knee in last week’s game against the Chicago Red Stars. She went down in the 29th minute of the Courage’s 3-2 loss to the Red Stars.

Yuri Kawamura signs autographs for some fans after a game | Source: North Carolina Courage Facebook Page

The 28-year-old Japanese international joined North Carolina just before the start of the season. She played in all eight games this year with seven of them being starts. She has played a total of 588 minutes in those eight games. She has no goals scored and no assists but she does have one shot on goal. She has conceded ten fouls and suffered three this season and has one yellow card.

She has been a member of the Japanese Women’s National team since 2010 and was part of the 2014 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Champions. She all participated in the 2015 Women’s FIFA World Cup that finished second to the United States.