Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew SC Live Stream, Score, Commentary of the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (0-0)

Atlanta United 3-2 Columbus Crew SC AET

This matchup will probably be an explosive one. Given the credit that Atlanta established this season as an expansion team, and given the history Columbus has and the great form they are in currently, this game will more than likely have to go more than 90 minutes. Maybe more than 120. Only one team can make it out alive, and it’s going to be hard picking just one winner. However, the support Atlanta has is incredible. Columbus has their support, but it doesn’t top the Three Stripes. This game will see Atlanta United win 3-2 after extra time. Striker Martinez will record a hat-trick while Kamara and Meram will be the goal scorers for Columbus. Atlanta will then go on to face NYCFC in the Semi-Finals.

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm ET. The match official for this game will be Allen Chapman. His assistants will be Jeremy Hanson and Andrew Bigelow. The fourth official is Chris Penso and the VAR will be Fotis Bozakos. You can catch the match on ESPN2, UniMas, TSN4, TVAS, and MLS Live.

Above is the projected lineup for the home team Atlanta United. They are under the direction of Head Coach Tata Martino.

Both teams will throw everything they have at each other. That means fire lineups with starpower and skill. Here are the projected lineups for both teams, starting with the road team Columbus Crew SC. They are managed by Head Coach and Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter.

Atlanta is also hosting their first ever playoff game in their new shiny Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Crew SC owner and investor Anthony Precourt released a statement that he is exploring strategic options to relocate the first team in MLS to Austin, Texas. That came to a shock not only to the fans but to the players and staff that found out as the week went on. This game will have a lot of meaning behind it for Columbus.

If Atlanta wants to keep up with the Black and Gold, they will have to man-mark Justin Meram who is lethal on the wing, try to stop the playmaking of Higuain, and stay on top of Ola Kamara and his ability to sneak in behind the defense and get a good look on goal.

On the other hand, Columbus is not only fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, but they are also fighting for themselves. Unbeaten in their last 10 matches, Columbus has to rely on one another in order to have a good performance against a well-oiled expansion team. While they have lost both meetings against Atlanta, Columbus has that special something that United doesn’t have. And that’s experience.

Key players for Atlanta United this season have been the main three designated players in Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, and Hector Villalba. The three are unstoppable when on the attack. One key for Atlanta to win this match is that they will have to find the Columbus defense slacking and get in behind them in order to get a good look on goal.

Once all was said and done, Atlanta secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference while Columbus settles for the fifth seed. That set up for the knockout round matchup we're set to see here tonight.

Atlanta finished the 2017 season with only one loss in their last 14 home games, ending with a 10-1-3 record. They also averaged three goals per game across those 14 matches. On the other hand, Columbus has outscored their opponents 19-10 across their last 10 matches. Playmaker Federico Higuain finished the season with seven assists in his last four appearances.

Atlanta United completed the season sweep against Columbus, winning a combined goals total of 5-1. The Three Stripes also are coming into this matchup after playing to a 2-2 draw against Supporters Shield winners Toronto FC. Columbus comes into this matchup after playing to a 2-2 tie against New York City FC this past weekend.

This season marks the first playoff appearance for the Three Stripes under Head Coach Tata Martino. Meanwhile, Columbus has made the playoffs three out of four years under Head Coach and Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter. Their most recent visit to the playoffs saw them host MLS Cup 2015 against Cascadia powerhouse the Portland Timbers.

It’s the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs right here in the Peach State. New expansion team Atlanta United FC hosts MLS original Columbus Crew SC in the knockout round of this year's playoffs. Atlanta clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while Columbus landed the fifth seed. It’s gonna be a shootout in the South. I’m Tyler Fisher, and thanks for joining me tonight.