Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Live Stream, Score and Updates in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

Chicago Fire 1 - 2 New York Red Bulls

Prediction: Either team is capable of turning up on the night and putting on a show as they have the quality within their rosters to put in a dominant performance. Both teams are also missing key players due to injuries which makes picking a winner even more difficult. If I had to find an eventual winner, I would go with the more experienced playoff team and that would be the New York Red Bulls. They should have enough tactically and technically to come out on top of a close came against the Chicago Fire.

The Chicago Fire will be led by head coach Veljko Paunović while the New York Red Bulls will be led by head coach Jesse Marsch.

Projected Lineup for New York Red Bulls (3-3-3-1): Robles; Perrinelle, Long, Murillo; Adams, Felipe, Lawrence; Davis, Kljestan, Royer; Wright-Phillips.

Projected Lineup for Chicago Fire (4-2-3-1): Lampson; Vincent, Meira, Kappelhoff, Polster; Schweinsteiger, McCarty; Accam, Solignac, Álvarez; Nikolić.

The match will be played at Toyota Park on October 25, 2017. The game will kick off at 8:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1 and UniMas in the United States of America, and on TSN3, TSN5 and TVA Sports in Canada.

Like Chicago, the New York Red Bulls have struggled to find form coming into the playoffs. Their up-and-down results since September do make it difficult to figure out which side of the Red Bulls we will see on Wednesday or how well their backline will cope with the threat of Nikolić. The other issue that has plagued the Red Bulls all season long is providing Wright-Phillips with good service. For most of the season, the former MLS MVP has either been completely shut down or creating his own chances from poor service. That has to be sorted out before kick-off against Chicago if the Red Bulls want to go deep into the playoffs.

Bradley Wright-Phillips will want to be the hero again for the Red Bulls | Source: mlssoccer.com

Perennial playoff team, the New York Red Bulls, are back in the knock-out stages once again this year, albeit as the sixth team from the East instead of a higher seed as they usually get. Their last few regular season games may have not been the most convincing but in Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan, the Red Bulls have two potential match winners in their ranks. Daniel Royer has also had a good season. all things considered, for the visitors and will be a player that they will look to to help Wright-Phillips and Kljestan. Lastly, Luis Robles is still one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS and if he can be at his best once again, the Red Bulls know that they can focus on the attack as Robles will take care of the rest.

The questions is, which Chicago Fire team will show up on Wednesday night? In their last five regular season games, they showed their true quality in the games against D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes but also succumbed to heavy defeats against the Houston Dynamo and the Philadelphia Union. Their defense has been a cause for concern since at least September and their fans will be hoping that Chicago have found a system within the last few days to overcome the weaknesses they displayed against Houston. If they haven't figured it out, the Red Bulls will take full advantage of the opportunities presented to them.

Nemanja Nikolić will look to lead his team to victory this Wednesday | Source: mlssoccer.com

The Chicago Fire come into this game with only two wins in their last five matches. It may not be the way the Fire would have wanted to enter the playoffs but they did finish the regular season third in the Eastern conference. This will be Chicago's first trip to the playoffs since 2012 after some absymal past seasons and they have the goal-scoring feats of Hungarian Nemanja Nikolić to thank for that. The striker picked up 24 goals this season, winning the Golden Boot award in the process and propelling his team to a playoff appearance. If anyone can swing things Chicago's way, it will be Nikolić. Behind him are the talents of Bastian Schweinsteiger and David Accram who have been, for the most part, capable assistants to Nikolić's remarkable season. If they can continue to provide Nikolić in and around the penalty area, then Chicago have a great chance of moving on to the next round.

The Chicago Fire and the New York Red Bulls have faced each other twice this season, with the Red Bulls coming out as 2-1 victors at home in the first match, while the second game in Chicago finished as a draw. Both games were tight affairs and we should expect no difference on Wednesday night as the two teams battle in a "win or go home" situation.

Hello everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage of the first of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs matches. This live update will be featuring the Chicago Fire as they look to progress to the next round with a knock-out win over the New York Red Bulls. I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa, in one of the most anticipated matches set for this week in Major League Soccer.