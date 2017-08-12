Columbus Crew SC vs Chicago Fire Live Stream, Score, Commentary (0-0)

Columbus Crew SC 1-3 Chicago Fire

A bold prediction for this match would say something along the lines of Columbus winning the match. Almost as if I was being optimistic. But I’m a realist, so my prediction for this match will see the Chicago Fire pull out a 3-1 victory over Crew SC. Bastian Schweinsteiger scores a brace, while Dax McCarty provides the icing on the cake to seal a full three points for the Fire and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The matchup will be held at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The scheduled kickoff time is set for 7:30 PM EST/6:30 PM CST.

Lampson; Doody, Meira, Kappelhoff, Polster; Juninho, McCarty, Schweinsteiger; de Leeuw, Nikolic, Accam

Chicago will more than likely line up in a 4-3-3 formation.They are led by Head Coach Veljko Paunovic.

Steffen; Naess, Crognale, Mensah; Raitala, Trapp, Artur, Jimenez; Meram, Manneh; Kamara

Columbus will most likely sport a 3-4-2-1 (or 3-4-3) lineup. Columbus is led by Head Coach and Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter.

Here is how the teams will lineup.

The match officials for this match are listed as follows: Armando Villareal as the head referee. His assistants are Corey Parker and Kevin Klinger. The fourth official is Younes Marrakchi. Running the VAR booth is Hilario Grajeda.

The All-Time series leans in favor of the Chicago Fire. Overall, the Fire is 25-17-17. At MAPFRE Stadium, Chicago is 10-11-7.

The defense has to step up. Past matches, they have been caught flat footed and sleeping, allowing soft goals to sneak past keeper Zack Steffen. Mensah in particular needs to stay sharp and not lose his cool anymore.

Here is a key for Columbus if they want to win.

Not only did they sign Santos, but they acquired Targeted and General Allocation Money from the Revolution. To get that deal done, Crew SC had acquired Kristian Nemeth, then subsequently traded him to the Revs. They also were able to land an international roster spot from the Philadelphia Union.

Columbus also made some moves during the summer transfer window. First, they signed Portuguese winger Pedro Santos from SC Braga to a designated player deal. Santos takes up the third DP slot on the roster. This $2.4 million deal is the largest in club history, and also marks the first time Crew SC has had three DP’s on their roster (Federico Higuain and Jonathan Mensah are the other two).

After gaining one point on their three-game road stretch, Columbus just wants points to stay above the playoff line. They currently sit in sixth place with a 10-12-2 record.

With a win against the Fire, Columbus has a chance to leapfrog the New York Red Bulls for fourth place, if the Red Bulls were to lose to Orlando City SC.

Now, let’s take a look at Columbus.

One key matchup to look for is the pairing of David Accam against Kekuta Manneh. Although they don’t get that man-to-man position on the field, this match could be huge for two of the leagues paciest playmakers. During recent weeks, Crew SC Head Coach and Sporting Director Gregg Berhalter has shuffled through many line-ups. If they choose to stick with the three-man backline, this could give Accam the golden opportunity to get in behind the backline and be on the end of a counter attack.

Columbus comes back home after their three game road trip having earned just one point in their 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake. This resembles the same timeline of events that Chicago encountered last month. Columbus is desperate to turn the tide and start separating themselves from the teams below the red line. Columbus is currently 7-3-1 at home. Chicago looks to snap a winless skid in Ohio in order to keep their playoff hopes up.

Here’s a key factor that Chicago has to take into consideration if they plan to win.

Chicago is unbeaten against their rivals in two meetings this season. On opening day, the Fire was able to steal a point on the road as both teams played out to a 1-1 draw in March. In April, the Fire took all three points at home against Columbus with a 1-0 win at Toyota Park.

The Chicago Fire have been, well, on fire this year. Currently sitting in second place in the East, the Fire looks to keep their winning ways alive and hopeful to snag an MLS Cup Playoff berth. Not only that, but they look to keep pace as they sit atop the Supporter’s Shield standings if they win against Crew SC.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2017 MLS Regular Season. Today’s matchup brings you Columbus Crew SC as they host Midwest rival Chicago Fire. It’s derby day in the Buckeye State! So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!!