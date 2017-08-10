Krisztián Németh to make MLS return in New England Revolution colors

Krisztian Nemeth during his spell with Sporting Kansas City | Source: Kyle Rivas - Getty Images

Hungarian international Krisztián Németh is set to make a return to MLS. Except this time, not in Sporting Kansas City colors. The 28-year-old forward will join the New England Revolution. The Eastern Conference side sit near the bottom of the league and could certainly use some help.

Németh enjoyed a successful stint in Kansas City before moving to Qatar in 2016. Németh has flirted with a return to MLS for quite some time now and it has finally happened. The Hungarian has also spent time with Roda JC Kerkrade, Olympiacos, and Liverpool in a career that has taken him around the globe.

Bringing Németh to New England was no easy process. For an MLS return to occur for the Hungarian international, he was subject to the allocation order. The Revs struck a deal with Columbus Crew SC where they paid the club $350,000+ in allocation money in exchange for Nemeth's MLS rights.

Who is Krisztián Németh?

Németh was born in Győr, Hungary and began his career with hometown club Győr ETO FC before moving to MTK Budapest FC. He impressed scouts so much during his time in his home country that he earned a move to English giants, Liverpool.

Later down the road, Németh completed a move to Sporting KC where he spent just one season. The Hungarian scored 10 goals and added six assists in his 28 league games in that season. He then spent some time with Qatari club Al-Gharafa Sports Club where he scored 13 goals in 26 appearances before coming back to MLS to join New England.

Krisztian Nemeth celebrating goal in Sporting Kansas City colors | Source: Peter G. Aiken - USA TODAY Sports

Hungarian International

Németh started his international career very well in 2006 when he was apart of Hungary's under-17 squad that reached the 2006 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He scored two goals in that tournament and was named to the Hungarian under-17 Team of the Year. Following that, he found himself in the under-18 "Team of Europe" the following year.

In 2010, he made his debut for Hungary's senior team against Germany. It took him three years to score his first international goal but he did it during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying against Estonia. Németh had his best game in a Hungary shirt against Greece during UEFA 2016 Euro qualifying where he scored two goals in a 4-3 loss. The performance earned him a spot in the squad Hungary brought to France for the Euro 2016 tournament where he played in his side's first group stage game which was a 2-0 win over Austria.

Krisztian Nemeth playing for Hungary | Source: Scott Heavey - Getty Images

Finally Excitement

This is one of the first times this season Revs supporters can celebrate. Despite a poor start to the season, the club had only made one signing in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window which started July 10th. That signing was Claude Dielna who signed for free in late July and is yet to make an appearance for the club. The club waited until the final day of the Secondary Transfer Window to bring their supporters good news in Krisztián Németh.

New England has a game on Saturday where they will host Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the first and only time this MLS season at 8 PM EST.