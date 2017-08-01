MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Scores and Updates in 2017 MLS All-Star Game (0-0)

MLS All-Stars 2, Real Madrid 4.

Prediction: Even without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Real Madrid has probably one of the best-attacking teams in the world and should create plenty of chances if all their players are firing on all cylinders. As they have shown throughout their pre season, given the opportunity, they will score goals and the potential front three of Bale, Benzema, and Asensio will probably be enough to win this game for the Spanish giants.

The MLS All-Stars will be led by Veljko Paunović while Real Madrid will be led by head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Projected Lineup for Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Bale.

Projected Lineup for MLS All-Stars: Howard; Zusi, Beasley, Garza; Schweinsteiger, Almirón, Bradley, Kaká; Villa, Nikolić, Giovinco.

The match will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 2nd, 2017. The game will kick off at 8:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1, Univision, TSN, and TVAS.

If 'Los Merengues' have an Achilles' heel, it's their lack of concentration at the back. The backline is prone to defensive lapses which showed up on occasion last season and recently in their three pre season friendlies so far. This means that Real Madrid can be got at, even if you have to then beat the skill in goal of Keylor Navas. If the defenders, led by Ramos, are not fully engaged in the match, the opposition may be presented with chances to score and if that is the case, that team should make the most of their chances when they can.

Gareth Bale is set to take center stage in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence | Source: Getty Images

Even with two losses in a row, one against their fiercest rivals, Real Madrid is never a team to be taken lightly. They have too much talent in their ranks to be treated as a team that can be easily beaten and with players fighting for a spot in the starting eleven, expect many of them to show what they are made of during this game. If you go down the roster, there are names there that could start for any team in the world; from Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the back, this Madrid team is stacked. That's not to even mention the likes of Isco, Marcelo, Marco Asensio or Mateo Kovačić who are all players capable of producing a moment of magic if necessary.

The potential problems for the MLS All-Stars will be on defense. They are going up against players who score goals for fun during their regular season and even though this is a pre season friendly, will be looking to cement their place as regulars in this upcoming La Liga season. Whether it be Tim Howard or Stefan Frei in goal, the MLS All-Stars goalkeepers will have their work cut out for them on Wednesday night and will need to be fully focused in order to stop 'Los Blancos' from completely dominating the game.

Sebastian Giovinco is in red-hot form right now | Source: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

At the tip of the MLS All-Stars roster is the attacking prowess of David Villa, Sebastian Giovinco, and Nemanja Nikolić. These three players have scored a combined total of 41 goals in 59 appearances. Giovinco and Villa are known quantities to those outside of these shores but Nikolić has proven to be a real asset for his club side, the Chicago Fire, and currently, leads the MLS Golden Boot race. Behind these players will be the likes of Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who again will be familiar faces to those who have followed European soccer for a long time. These five players make up a very capable team in any given situation and they will be the ones who could make a difference against the superstars of Real Madrid.

Previous MLS All-Star games have featured some of the very best in the world of soccer but this time around, the game will see the first ever Spanish team go up against what many consider to be the best the MLS has to offer. As of right now, the MLS All-Stars have a 7-4-1 record in this annual competition but this year could be their toughest challenge yet considering the players available on the opposition side.

Hello everyone to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2017 MLS All-Stars Game. This year, Major League Soccer's best players will be squaring up against Real Madrid, current European and Spanish title holders. This is Kudzi Musarurwa at the helm, and I will be your host for this exhibition of top class soccer in Chicago.