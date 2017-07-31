Real Madrid defeats MLS All-Stars on penalties in MLS All-Star Game

INCIDENTS: 2017 MLS All-Star game between stars of Major League Soccer and LA Liga champions Real Madrid. The match was played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 61,428 spectators.

The latest installment in the MLS All-Star game saw La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid square off against the best players from Major League Socceer. Looking to get back to their winning ways, the All-Stars fell to Los Blancos by a 1-1 (4-2) on penalty kicks.

Early on in the game, Atlanta United star Greg Garza was taken down and stayed down on the rain filled pitch of Soldier Field. Garza would eventually be replaced by Demarcus Beasley of the Houston Dynamo.

Isco almost put the away side up early when his shot from distance went just left of the net and past an outstretched arm of netminder Tim Howard. Just seconds later, another chance for Madrid almost gave them the go-ahead goal but Howard was there for the save.

Los Blancos were pleading for yet another penalty call, but referee Alan Chapman wasn't having it and gave Madrid a corner kick instead.

Captain Sergio Ramos almost gave the opposition the lead when Madrid was awarded a free kick just outside of the box, but the shot went high over the bar. At the other end, keeper Kaylor Navas came up with a huge save when New York City FC striker David Villa took a point blank range shot but Navas palmed it out for a corner kick.

Toronto FC superstar Sebastian Giovinco almost gave the All-Stars the lead before the half, but his effort just missed the near post.

In the first half, Real Madrid had the upper-hand on chances, but they couldn't find the back of the net. As a result, both Madrid and the MLS All-Stars went into the break still knotted up at zero.

Jozy Altidore runs in on a loose ball in the 2017 MLS All-Star game. | Photo: Major League Soccer

Mayoral gives Madrid the advantage

Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when Borja Mayoral slipped a ball that took a deflection past Seattle Sounders keeper Stefan Frei.

Minutes later, Madrid almost doubled their lead, but a low centered ball went past the All-Stars' back line and away from goal.

The La Liga champions took control in the second half creating chance after chance. A chance to double the lead in the 69th minute saw Gareth Bale have look on goal, but his shot hit the outside of the post and out for a goal kick.

Hometown favorite and Golden Boot leader Nemanja Nikolic almost equalized the game when his shot went just outside of the post and hit the back advertisement boards.

Dwyer Equalizer

Atlanta youngster Miguel Almiron started a promising attack for the All-Stars, but his attempt to Nikolic was deflected out for a corner kick. On the ensuing corner kick, Portland Timbers maestro Diego Valeri found an unmarked Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty inside the penalty area. McCarty got his head on the cross in and ricocheted it off the post, but the follow through from Orlando City SC forward Dom Dwyer found the back of the net to equalize.

The game would end level 1-1, and both teams would face off in a penalty shootout to determine the winner. And the winner would be Real Madrid.

Madrid Defeats All-Stars in Penalties

Dwyer would start off for MLS, and he would be denied by Luca Zidane, the son of Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Benzema put Madrid up when he was able to slot home the ball against Frei.

LA Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos stepped up to level the shootout but pinged the ball off of the crossbar. Madrid star Bale doubled their lead in the penalty shootout, as he made it 2-for-2.

Valeri beat Zidane to put the All-Stars back in the game. Mateo Kovacic put Madrid up 3-1 with his attempt.

Almiron slotted his try home to bring the score to 3-2. However, Marcelo converted his attempt, and Real Madrid took the victory 4-2 on penalty kicks.