Joevin Jones to leave Seattle Sounders for German club

Joevin Jones (center) will move to SV Darmstadt 98 in January | Source: Julian Avram - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2. Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt 98 has announced that Joevin Jones has signed a contract for the club and will join them in January. Seattle Sounders FC will not receive any money for the deal but will retain player rights for Jones if he ever decides to return to Major League Soccer.

Jones' contract expires at the end of the 2017 MLS season which is why Seattle will not be receiving money for the player. The versatile Trinidad & Tobago international can play as a left-back but can also play a little more advanced on the wing. There have been reports for months that Jones could be exiting the club and finally, it's happened.

Joevin Jones in action against the Houston Dynamo | Source: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joevin Jones has been a big part of Seattle's success since he has joined the club. The 2016 MLS Cup champion will hope to have similar success in Germany. Jones already has nine assists in MLS this season and is on pace to have a record setting season for assists by a player listed as a defender. It will not be easy for the club to replace the 25-year-old, but with the talent at the club, somebody may just step up.

The current manager of the German club is Torsten Frings, who is a little familiar with MLS. The manager, who spent most of his career in Germany ended his playing days in Toronto in 2012. Frings was quoted in a team release saying “He was an absolute favorite of us, who we would rather have in our team today than tomorrow and will help us immediately after his arrival.” Clearly, both Joevin Jones and SV Darmstadt 98 are happy the deal has been completed.