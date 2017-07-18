New York City FC vs Toronto FC Live Stream, Score, Commentary in Major League Soccer

Hello everyone to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of another Major League Soccer match up. New York City FC welcome Toronto FC in a top of the table clash in the Eastern conference as both teams look to top the conference. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host this evening for what should be another great encounter.

New York City FC 2, Toronto FC 1.

Prediction: With so many players missing due to international duty and injury, Toronto have a task ask ahead of them to win at Yankee Stadium. Giovinco will be key to anything they do and if they can get the Italian involved regularly in their attack, they could pick up at least a point here. NYCFC have the stronger lineup, on paper, and will look to take advantage of all the missing personnel in Toronto's ranks at this point in the season. A win for the home side will take them closer to the top of the conference so I expect them to go all out for the three points and manage to do so.

Projected Lineup for Toronto FC: Bono; Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga; Alseth, Delgado, Bradley, Cheyrou, Edwards; Hamilton, Giovinco.

Projected Lineup for New York City FC: Johnson; Sweat, Chanot, Callens, Allen; Ring, Herrera; McNamara, Moralez, Harrison; Villa.

The match will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York on July 19th, 2017. The game will kick off at 7:30PM EST and will be broadcast on MLS Live, and TSN2.

The match officials assigned to this game will be Jorge Gonzalez as the center official, Jose Da Silva and Danny Thornberry as the linesmen, and Jose Carlos Rivero as the fourth official.

What Toronto may struggle with this time out is the sheer number of key personnel missing from their roster for this game. Armando Cooper, Jonathan Osorio, Tosaint Ricketts, Justin Morrow and Altidore are all unavailable due to international duty, and Nick Hagglund and Steven Beitashour are out due to injury as well. Those are players that Toronto have to come to rely on during the majority of this season to help them win both easy and difficult games and not having them available to start or on the bench will pose a lot of questions for Vanney to solve. It will be a true test of Toronto's depth in almost every part of the field and could be a turning point of their season should they win.

Sebastian Giovinco can provide the winning spark for Toronto | Source: torontofc.com

Toronto FC have been on an improbable run since the season began. No matter what has been thrown at them; injuries, a packed schedule, missing players etc. the Canadian side has managed to overcome those obstacles and pick up 38 points out of a possible 57. Sebastian Giovinco has missed time due to injury but when he has been available, he has been just as effective for TFC this season as he was the last. The Italian playmaker has three goals and ten assists in 17 appearances and is in fine form recently. He has been ably backed by the likes of Víctor Vázquez and youngster Raheem Edwards, alongside his usual partner in crime, Jozy Altidore, as the 'Reds' look to make another appearance in the MLS Cup final. If Giovinco gets enough space, he can win any game for Toronto and head coach Greg Vanney will be hoping that this will be the case against NYCFC.

NYCFC are leaking more goals than their opponents this week though, but the return of goalkeeper Sean Johnson should make up for that. Their 24 goals conceded this seasons shows that their defense is not as miserly as head coach Patrick Vieira would like it to be and against a side as strong as Toronto FC, they will have to be at their very best to keep Toronto quiet. They will not have to contend with the full might of Toronto's offense prowess but even with so many names missing from the away side, those Toronto players available for the match can win games in a single moment if they are not watched constantly.

David Villa is fulfilling his ole as captain remarkably well | Source: mlssoccer.com

David Villa continues to astound both fans and neutrals alike. His 2017 statistics have not slowed down from where he left off in 2016 and his play is leading the way for his team to make another likely playoff run this season. Villa has 12 goals and six assists so far this season, only four behind the league's top goalscorer right now, and is playing like a man who at 35, should not be able to do what he does. The rest of NYCFC's offense is chipping in goals as well so that they are not heavily reliant on Villa. Jack Harrison has eight goals and five assists so far, and shows no signs of letting up as he continues to develop into a top talent for his team.

As we hit the business end of the season in the MLS, both teams know that every point counts if they not only want to make the playoffs, but also finish with the Supporters Shield when all things are said and done. The hosts for this game, New York City FC, currently sit in third, five points away from the top of the standings while Toronto FC sit in second, tied on points with leaders the Chicago Fire, but separated due to goal difference. A win for either team will boost their chances of topping the standings by the time the regular season ends.