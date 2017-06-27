Bill Hamid earns a spot on the United States 2017 Gold Cup squad

Hamid earns a call-up to the USMNT for the 2017 Gold Cup | Source: DC United

United States Men's National Team coach Bruce Arena announced the 23-man squad for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which saw the inclusion of D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Finally making the cut

It has been a long journey for the United homegrown keeper. Hamid has earned call-ups to USMNT training camps, but in the previous two, he has been forced to withdraw due to knee problems. Hamid earned his first match for the senior team in January of 2012, where he recorded a shutout in a 1-0 win over Venezuela. Since then, he has only featured in one other match - a 4-1 loss to the Republic of Ireland.

Although this Gold Cup team is not the best the United States can offer due to players needing rest for future World Cup qualifiers, Hamid will have a chance to show that he is capable of being one of the top goalkeepers that Arena can count on. Other goalkeepers in the US roster are Brad Guzan of Atlanta United and Sean Johnson of New York City FC.

What does this mean for DC United?

Players are to report to training camp this Sunday, which means at the very least Hamid will be away from United until July 15. He would miss three games for his club, and if DC prevails over the New England Revolution in the US Open Cup this Wednesday he would miss four.

If the US advances to the knockout rounds, Hamid would miss up to two more games. The expectation is for the US to at least make the finals, so expect him to miss most of July. His first game back for DC would be against Minnesota United.

Travis Worra will be called to step in between the posts for the capital club. Rookie Eric Klenofsky will be the backup for the upcoming matches.