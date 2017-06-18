Toronto FC stroll to a two goal win over D.C. United

Toronto FC welcomed D.C. United to BMO Field in the first match back for both teams in Major League Soccer after the international break. That lay off seemed to be just what Toronto needed after a humiliating loss in their last MLS match as they found a solid 2-0 win over the visiting D.C. United.

Hamid keeps the score at 0-0 after 45

The home side wanted to bring some order back into their season after a surprising loss last time out and that gave them the impetus to start the game strongly. Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco looked to combine early but their final pass was just off and goalkeeper Billy Hamid was able to collect the ball. Hamid being in the right place at the right time for D.C. would become a regular theme as the half wore on. Steven Beitashour took a speculative effort on in the 12th minute that seemed destined for the near post but Hamid quickly got down to make the save.

Giovinco could have given Toronto the lead in the 26th minute when his run was found by Victor Vázquez but his shot went just wide of the goal. Giovinco got another opportunity in the 30th minute only for Hamid to pull out another great save and Altidore could not get enough accuracy on his diving header during the follow up, keeping the game goal less. Beitashour was the next to try for a goal when he was found at the back post by Justin Morrow's cross but his header also went wide.

The last chance of the half fell to Vázquez who tried to curl it in but again, Hamid was there to make the save. D.C. hardly got a look all throughout the first 45 minutes and their best chance of the half came in the 33rd minute when Ian Harkes found some space at the top of the area but Marco Delgado put in a great tackle to block the shot.

Michael Bradley controlled the midfield against D.C. United | Source: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The pressure finally leads to goals for Toronto

The second half was no different from the first and three minute after the restart, Morrow just missed out on a cross into the box that could have given Toronto the lead straight away.

The relentless way that Toronto were not only attacking the D.C. area but also retaining possession in order to keep building attacks would eventually lead to goals and it did in the 60th minute. Michael Bradley started things off with a quick pass out wide to Giovinco who then looked up and played a ball to Altidore who had found space between the two center backs. Altidore drove forward and then finished low past Hamid to break the deadlock. The two strikers almost got the second in the 67th minute when Altidore played a quick back heel to find Giovinco but his finish was off and the score remained at 1-0.

As the changes rang out for Toronto later in the second half, their push for a second goal to wrap all three points did not end. Billy Hamid had to be alert once more in the 84th minute when Vázquez found substitute Raheem Edwards on a set piece but unfortunately could not stop Jordan Hamilton's near post flick from the resulting corner that put Toronto up by two goals.

Right at the end of the game, TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono had to produce a good save to stop Taylor Kemp from grabbing a late goal for D.C. United and to keep his third clean sheet of the season.