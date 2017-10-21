USA vs Korea Republic Live Stream Score on Women's Soccer 2017

The game will be broadcast on FS2 with pregame starting at 1pm ET and the game starting at around 2pm ET.

The game will be played at Shalen Stadium in WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. This is the home of the North Carolina Courage and will be a homecoming gave of sorts for four players including NWSL Defender of the Year Abby Dahlkemper, midfielders Mewis and Zerboni, and forward Lynn Williams who all play for the Courage.

​Carli Lloyd made her comeback from injury during the second half of the game on Thursday. It will be interesting to see how Jill Ellis uses her for the game on Sunday.

Tobin Heath and Taylor Smith who were injured during the NWSL final are not expected to play on Sunday.

Korea Republic's lone goal on Thursday came on a screamer from Han Chaerin ​during added time at the end of the first half. The goal was her first internationally and came during her first appearance on her national team. It will be interesting to see where the game takes her.

​With Pugh and Sullivan missing the game USWNT coach Jill Ellis called up McCall Zerboni from the North Carolina Courage as another option in the midfield, along with her Courage teammate midfielder Samantha Mewis. ​This will be Zerboni's first call up to the National Team and she is one of the select few players who have been called up at the age of 30 or above for their first cap. Zerboni helped lead the Courage to the NWSL finals this year and was selected as part of the NWSL's Best XI​.

Mallory Pugh ​will miss the game on Sunday after an injury in the second half of the game on Thursday side-lined her going forward. It is not known how bad the injury is at this time, but we will find out more in the next few weeks when the women gear up to play a pair of games against Canada. Andi Sullivan, who started the game on Thursday will also miss the game in North Carolina due to her college soccer schedule at Stanford.

Julie Ertz has definitely shined as of late for the UNSENT and her goal during the Eth minute proved it.

The USWNT are coming into the game after a big win of 3-1 against Korea Republic on Thursday night in New Orleans. With goals from Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan in the first half, and a PK from Megan Rapinoe in the second half the USA showed that they can still be dominant after a series of rough games this year.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the second match of the United States Women's National Team versus Korea Republic. The USWNT are looking for the sweep in the two game series, and I, Andi Gebhart​, ​will be your host for the afternoon.The match is set to take place at 2pm ET at Shalen's Stadium in Cary, N.C.