Late Jordan Morris strike lifts USMNT over Jamaica to win CONCACAF Gold Cup

INCIDENTS: 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between the United States of America and Jamaica. The match was played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in front of 63,032 spectators.

The US Men's National Team are back on top of the CONCACAF region, after beating Jamaica 2-1 to lift the Gold Cup.

Jozy Altidore struck first for the US before Je-Vaughn Watson equalized right after the break. It took until the 88th minute to find a winner, but it came off the foot of Jordan Morris, who desperately needed a good tournament.

USA strikes before halftime interval

Jozy Altidore, who had acres of space, took an audacious attempt from distance. He tested Andre Blake with a swerving shot, but Blake left a big rebound. On the rebound, Kelyn Acosta tried to take it away from the Union goalkeeper, however, the young Blake took a big shot to the face and had to be replaced.

Watson levels shortly after break

For a majority of the match, Jamaica, with good defensive discipline, were happy to sit back and absorb as much pressure as possible. At the half, they were being outshot 6-0, with the United States getting three shots on target.

But in the 50th minute of play, the Caribbean nation found the equalizing goal. Off of a corner kick, Watson lost his marker, who happened to be Morris, at the far post and tucked the ball past Tim Howard.

Je-Vaughn Watson levels the match for Jamaica | Source: AFP

This goal, though, did not really change the complexion of the match at all. The Americans kept coming, using the full width of the pitch to their advantage.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Jorge Villafana drilled a great cross through the middle of the box. Tijuana man Paul Arriola was free inside the area. His header, however, was hit straight at Miller.

Again, Villafana played in a wonderful cross towards the middle of the area 13 minutes later. It found Clint Dempsey’s head, who was looking for his 58th career international goal. Miller denied Dempsey his goal, as the Jamaican goalie pushed the shot off the post.

Morris clinches Gold Cup for USA

The crosses eventually paid off the United States. Gyasi Zardes floated in a hopeful cross and Jermaine Taylor attempted to clear the ball away. It was a poor clearance, though, as the ball could not clear the box, and fell to Dempsey. Dempsey simply laid it off to Morris, who struck a beautiful shot into the back of Miller's net.

Jamaica still pushed for one last equalizer, deep into stoppage time. Cory Burke found Romario Williams near the edge of the box, but his attempt just sailed wide of Howard's goal.

Coming up

World Cup Qualification gets back underway in the beginning of September. The USA will look for revenge against Costa Rica, as they host the Ticos at Red Bull Arena on September 1st.