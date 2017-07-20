Columbus Crew SC vs Philadelphia Union Live Stream Score Commentary in MLS

So, I'm going to do something new with my predictions. I will do a FIFA 17 simulation using online squads, to determine my prediction result of the match. Starting with this game. You can catch the live stream prediction on my YouTube channel (Tyler Fisher). I ran the game already, and with a 2-0 scoreline, Columbus Crew SC will defeat the Philadelphia Union. Goals by Ola Kamara and Justin Meram will give Columbus a full three points at home.

Prediction

The match officials assigned to this match are given the assignment by the Professional Referee Organization (PRO). The head official will be Silviu Petrescu. His assistants will be Philippe Briere and Eric Boria. The fourth official will be Fotis Bazakos.

Match Officials

The All-Time series leans in favor of the Black and Gold heavily. Overall, Columbus leads with a 10-7-1 record. When playing at Columbus, they too lead 5-4-0.

All Time Series

Here is the projected lineup for the home team, Columbus Crew SC. They are said to line up in a 3-4-3 formation. The head coach and sporting director is Gregg Berhalter.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams, starting with the visitors, the Philadelphia Union. They will probably line-up in a 4-2-3-1 lineup. Their head coach is Jim Curtin.

Projected Lineups

Fun fact for the Union: Following the 2-1 loss against the Impact, Philadelphia have now lost three of their last four road MLS matches and won only once in nine overall road games this season, earning them a 5L-3D record

A win over a team above them in standings would be ecstatic for a team who's looking to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons,

A key for the Union, they are getting the return of Alejandro Bedoya. With his return, this could give a much-needed boost in the midfield. However, they will still be without number one goalkeeper Andre Blake as he is preparing for Jamaica's semifinal match with Mexico in 2017 Gold Cup Cup.

A key to the match for Columbus is that if they are still true to playing three in the back, they need to make it work effectively. It worked really well against Frankfurt, but the high pressure from the German's scattered the ball back to goalkeeper Brad Stuver multiple times in a consecutive sequence. The high full backs will need to do their part if their main tactic is to track back to cover wing space. One key player to watch out for from Crew SC will be midfielder Federico Higuain.

The Union sits just two spots back from Crew SC. They can level or get a better place in the standings because they have played one less game than the Black and Gold.

Fun fact for Crew SC: With their 2-0 loss to Atlanta United, marked the first time in their last 19 home games that they were shut out.

It's also worth noting that neither Kamara, Federico Higuain, nor Justin Meram made the MLS-All Star roster. Shocking right?

Columbus has to switch gears as we head into the second half of the season. Currently sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, Columbus has nine wins in 20 games played. A recent league result held positive when Crew SC defeated new expansion side Minnesota United by a 1-0 scoreline. Winger Kekuta Manneh scored the only goal that gave Columbus three points on the road.

For the home side, they have had more than 10 days off of league play. Their most recent match was an International Friendly against German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Norweigan striker Ola Kamara was the lone goal scorer in that match when he tapped in a low cross from Christian Martinez in the 25th minute.

The visiting Union is coming into this match today after being defeated by the Montreal Impact by a score of 2-1. Without midfielder Ignacio Piatti, Swiss International Blerim Dzemali stepped up to the plate and scored the game winner to give the Impact a full three points at home in heavy rain. Without Piatti, there wasn't a problem. Mostly. Although the Impact relies heavily on their Argentine maestro, the attack was then led by Dzemali, Michael Salazar, and homegrown player Ballou Tabla. However, the defensive pairing in Chris Duvall and Laurent Ciman, who gave away big chances to the lone Union goal scorer Fafa Picault who drew the visiting side level just before halftime.

Team Previews

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA 's Live coverage of Major League Soccer. Today's match brings you the Philadelphia Union, as they travel to the Buckeye State to face Columbus Crew SC. The match will be held at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The match is set to kickoff at 7:30 pm EST. You can catch the match on MLS Live, The Comcast Network, CW Columbus, Spectrum Sports OH, and BCSN2.