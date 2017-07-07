Philadelphia Union come back to force draw with Sporting Kansas City

The Philadelphia Union traveled to the Midwest region to take on Sporting Kansas City. This matchup would be the last league match for the two teams just before the Gold Cup break.

Diego Rubio strikes first for SKC late in half

Thirty seconds into the match, Chris Pontius took down Benny Feilhaber, which set up a free kick for SKC. Sporting was granted another free-kick in the eighth minute. The kick found the penalty area but was quickly cleared out by the Union.

The Union created a great chance in the 13th minute. CJ Sapong was on the end of a long ball. After bringing it down, Sapong found Ilsinho on his right. The shot from Ilsinho, however, found the outside corner of the net. Just a minute later, Sporting had a chance of their own, but Diego Rubio’s shot went high over the crossbar.

Backup goalkeeper John McCarthy for the Union had a great save on Latif Blessing, who was in on goal. SKC had another chance to take the lead when Feilhaber swung in a corner kick that fell to Ike Opara in the 21st minute, but the danger was cleared out by the Union players.

Just before the mandated hydration break, McCarthy yet again had a remarkable save when Daniel Salloi ripped a shot on goal, and the 25-year old keeper had to dive back to his left in order to keep the ball out. Standing tall on his head in net for Andre Blake, John McCarthy sure had a good first thirty minutes of the match.

Philadelphia saw their worst nightmare come to life in the 40th minute when McCarthy got his left leg stuck in the grass, and have his knee twist in an inhumane way. Down in pain, the Union medical staff rushed to aid of their backup keeper. He stayed in the game and finish out the scoreless first half.

The score was finally brone in the 49th minute when Rubio took a beauty of a shot from outside the 18-yard box and found the far corner to beat McCarthy Sporting Kansas City the lead 1-0.

Union hit back from the spot

The Union were granted a lifeline by referee Ricardo Salazar when he whistled a foul on Feilhaber for taking down Sapong in the box. Goalkeeper Tim Melia was put up to the challenge against Roland Alberg, who eventually put away the spot kick to level the game 1-1.

Alberg slots home from the spot. | Photo: USA Today Sports

Things got chippy after the foul was called, so it was interesting to see how the rest of the match played out. A minimum of seven minutes was added on to second-half stoppage time.

Salloi almost became the hero of the match in the 92nd minute when he took a shot on goal from 12-yards out but it just missed outstretched arm of McCarthy to give SKC the lead.

When it was all said and done, Sporting Kansas City and the Philadelphia Union ended the game in a tie 1-1.