United States announces 23-man Gold Cup roster

The United States Men's National team celebrates their 2013 CONCACAF championship. (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki - USA Today Sports)

The United States Men's National Team 23-man roster for this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup was announced in the early afternoon on Sunday. Only sixteen Major League Soccer players were put on the roster. Head coach Bruce Arena mixed old and new faces this year.

Among the new faces are Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), and Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City). The new guys will be joining veterans such as Brad Guzan, Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, and Omar Gonzalez.

Arena elected not to call up a few USMNT greats; not including but limited to Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, and rising star Christian Pulisic.

Now that's not to say that any of the said players above could make an appearance in the tournament. If one were to get injured, they can still get called up as "roster replacements" for the knockout rounds. However, it will need to be done 24 hours prior to the team's opening match.

Gold Cup Group

The US will be headlining Group B along with Panama, Nicaragua, and Martinique.

The tournament opens July 8 against Panama in Nashville, Tennessee. They will close out the group stage with their match against Nicaragua July 15 from Cleveland, Ohio with their match against Martinique in between on July 12.

They will begin reporting to camp and training in Nashville on Sunday. You can catch the Americans in their tournament tune-up match against Ghana. The match will be played Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut (4:45 pm EST | ESPN, UniMas, and UDN).

23-man Gold Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3)

Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Defenders (8)

Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea FC), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders (9)

Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Kenny Saief (KAA Gent), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (3)

Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

The full 23-man US Gold Cup Roster. (Photo: @ussoccer on Twitter)

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez was also excluded from the roster as he is still in the process of switching national team eligibility. FIFA still has yet to approve his switch. KAA Gent midfielder Kenny Saief filed a one-time switch from Israel to the US.

The USMNT is on a quest to capture their sixth Gold Cup title. If they can get past Panama and Martinique, depending on other results throughout the group matches, the US could clinch the top spot in the group and advance to the knockout round.