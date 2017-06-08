Mexican National Team: Confederations Cup roster announced

Carlos Vela looks to lead Mexico's front line | Source: Catalina Fragoso - VAVEL USA

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has announced Mexico’s roster for El Tri’s World Cup Qualifying and Confederations Cup which El Tri will play over the next month.

Those who missed out

The roster isn’t full of surprises as Osorio already had his three goalkeepers on the roster and he already mentioned that there would be no European-based players on the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup roster which meant all of Mexico’s 13 European players are on this roster and so is Giovani Dos Santos, who plays his soccer in the MLS' LA Galaxy.

Those who will miss out on the Confederations Cup are Jesus Duenas, Oberlin Pineda, Jesus Molina, Jurgen Damm, Jesus Galindo, and Jorge Hernandez. Even though they will miss out on Russia this summer, those players will be the base for Mexico’s Gold Cup roster next month. This also offers an opportunity for Damm, Galindo, and Pineda to get a continuous run in the Mexican shirt and play significant minutes for El Tri, something that would be hard for them to do on this team.

Domestic based players on the roster

Javier Aquino is one of seven Liga MX players on the roster | Source: Catalina Fragoso - VAVEL USA

Nestor Araujo and Rafa Marquez made the roster which means they will recover from their injuries in time. Only three other outfield players on this roster play they soccer in the domestic league of the Liga MX. Hirving Lozano, who looks close to making a move to Europe. Luis Reyes, who’s had a standout season with Atlas, and Oribe Peralta, the seasoned vet who plays his soccer with Club America.

Mexico starts their official games this summer tonight with a World Cup qualifier against Honduras before facing the USA on Sunday. After the match, they will head off to Russia to begin the Confederations Cup.

Full Roster

Goalkeepers

Rodolfo Cota (Guadalajara)

Guillermo Ochoa (Granada)

Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)



Defenders

Oswaldo Alanís (Guadalajara)

Néstor Araujo (Santos Laguna)

Rafael Márquez (Atlas)

Héctor Moreno (PSV Eindhoven)

Diego Reyes (Espanyol)

Luis Reyes (Atlas)

Carlos Salcedo (Fiorentina)



Midfielders

Jonathan Dos Santos (Villarreal)

Andrés Guardado (PSV Eindhoven)

Héctor Herrera (Porto FC)

Miguel Layún (Porto FC)

Javier Aquino (Tigres)

Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt)



Forwards

Jesús Manuel Corona (Porto FC)

Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Javier Hernández (Bayer Leverkusen)

Raúl Jiménez (Benfica)

Hirving Lozano (Pachuca)

Oribe Peralta (América)

Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)