Connor McDavid, Brent Burns headline NHL Awards night

McDavid poses with his three awards, just three of many more to come for the young face of the NHL (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images North America)

It was a night to remember for both Connor McDavid and Brent Burns at NHL Awards Night. The 20-year-old superstar and captain of the Edmonton Oilers racked up two awards in the Ted Lindsay Award, the most outstanding player voted by the NHLPA, and the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Most Valuable Player in the NHL. He also was given his Art Ross Trophy for having the most points this season by being the only player to notch 100 points this year.

McDavid’s fellow countryman Brent Burns also picked up an award by winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the best defenseman.

Brent Burns poses with his James Norris Memorial Trophy (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images North America)

Other Award Winners

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins won the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the best defensive forward. This was Bergeron’s fourth Frank J. Selke Trophy and third in his last four years with only the Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar coming in between after winning last year.

The Columbus Blue Jackets had two people earn awards in Sergei Bobrovsky and John Tortorella. Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy for the best goaltender after posting a 41-17-5 record with a .931 save percentage and a 2.05 Goals Against Average. Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award for the best coach after turning the Blue Jackets from last in the division to third with over 100 points.

The battle for the Calder Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year was a heated one with three star rookies in Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, and Zach Werenski. It was the American who stars for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Matthews who edged out his two very noteworthy competitors.

Johnny Gaudreau took home the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for tallying only four penalty minutes in 72 games. Nashville's general manager, David Poile, took home the GM of the Year award for his moves to help get the Predators to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final.

Craig Anderson won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for Dedication, Sportsmanship, and Dedication. The 36-year-old American took a leave of absence during parts of this past season to be with his wife who was battling throat cancer. Despite his leave, he still finished with a 25-11-4 record with a 2.28 GAA for the Ottawa Senators .