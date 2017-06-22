Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft results

It was not just a night for NHL Awards, but a night to reveal what the roster would look like for the NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights. The picks were revealed in order from worst to first in the standings. The Golden Knights made some big splashes acquiring former Stanley Cup Champion and a former 40-goal scorer in James Neal from the Nashville Predators.
They also acquired netminder Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins who is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and is still an elite goalie after shutting out the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of this year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.
List of Picks of the Golden Knights
|Team
|Position
|Player/Other Acquisitions
|Colorado Avalanche
|Goalie
|Calvin Pickard
|Vancouver Canucks
|Defenseman
|Luca Sbisa
|Arizona Coyotes
|Forward
|Teemu Pulkkinen
|Buffalo Sabres
|Forward
|William Carrier (also acquire a 2017 6th rounder)
|New Jersey Devils
|Defenseman
|John Merrill
|Detroit Red Wings
|Forward
|Thomas Nosek
|Dallas Stars
|Forward
|
Cody Eakin
|Florida Panthers
|Forward
|Jonathan Marchessault (also acquire Riley Smith for a 2018 4th rounder)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Defenseman
|Brayden McNabb
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Forward
|Connor Brickley (also acquire a 2017 5th rounder)
|Winnipeg Jets
|Forward
|Chris Thorburn (also acquire a 2017 1st rounder, 2019 3rd rounder for a 1st rounder from Columbus)
|Philadephia Flyers
|Forward
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Defenseman
|Jason Garrison (also acquire forward Nikita Gusev, a 2017 2nd rounder, and 2018 4th rounder)
|New York Islanders
|Goalie
|J.F Berube (also acquire forward Mikhail Grabovski, defenseman Jake Bischoff, a 2017 1st rounder, and a 2019 2nd rounder)
|Nashville Predators
|Forward
|James Neal
|Calgary Flames
|Defenseman
|Deryk Engelland
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Forward
|Brandon Leipsic
|Boston Bruins
|Defenseman
|Colin Miller
|Ottawa Senators
|Defenseman
|Marc Methot
|San Jose Sharks
|Defenseman
|David Schlemko
|St. Louis Blues
|Forward
|David Perron
|New York Rangers
|Forward
|Oscar Lindberg
|Edmonton Oilers
|Defenseman
|Griffin Reinhart
|Montreal Canadians
|Defenseman
|Alexi Emelin
|Anaheim Ducks
|Defenseman
|Clayton Stoner
|Minnesota Wild
|Forward
|Erik Haula
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Forward
|William Karlsson (also acquire forward David Clarkson, a 2017 1st rounder, and a 2019 2nd rounder)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Defenseman
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Goalie
|Marc-Andre Fleury (also acquire a 2020 2nd rounder)
|Washington Capitals
|Defenseman
|Nate Schmidt