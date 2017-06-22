Chicago Blackhawks trade Artemi Panarin, Niklas Hjalmarsson

NHL's newest team made some big name splashes after acquiring the likes of James Neal, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Nate Schmidt.

Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft results
For the first time in his professional career, Marc-Andre Fleury dons a jersey that is not of the Pittsburgh Penguins ( Bruce Bennett/Getty Images North America)

It was not just a night for NHL Awards, but a night to reveal what the roster would look like for the NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights. The picks were revealed in order from worst to first in the standings. The Golden Knights made some big splashes acquiring former Stanley Cup Champion and a former 40-goal scorer in James Neal from the Nashville Predators.

They also acquired netminder Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins who is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and is still an elite goalie after shutting out the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of this year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

List of Picks of the Golden Knights

Team  Position Player/Other Acquisitions
Colorado Avalanche Goalie Calvin Pickard
Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Luca Sbisa
Arizona Coyotes Forward Teemu Pulkkinen
Buffalo Sabres Forward William Carrier (also acquire a 2017 6th rounder)
New Jersey Devils Defenseman John Merrill
Detroit Red Wings Forward Thomas Nosek
Dallas Stars Forward 

Cody Eakin
Florida Panthers Forward Jonathan Marchessault (also acquire Riley Smith for a 2018 4th rounder)
Los Angeles Kings Defenseman Brayden McNabb
Carolina Hurricanes Forward Connor Brickley (also acquire a 2017 5th rounder)
Winnipeg Jets Forward Chris Thorburn (also acquire a 2017 1st rounder, 2019 3rd rounder for a 1st rounder from Columbus)
Philadephia Flyers Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Tampa Bay Lightning Defenseman Jason Garrison (also acquire forward Nikita Gusev, a 2017 2nd rounder, and 2018 4th rounder)
New York Islanders Goalie J.F Berube (also acquire forward Mikhail Grabovski, defenseman Jake Bischoff, a 2017 1st rounder, and a 2019 2nd rounder)
Nashville Predators Forward James Neal
Calgary Flames Defenseman Deryk Engelland
Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Brandon Leipsic
Boston Bruins Defenseman Colin Miller
Ottawa Senators Defenseman Marc Methot
San Jose Sharks Defenseman David Schlemko
St. Louis Blues Forward David Perron
New York Rangers Forward Oscar Lindberg
Edmonton Oilers Defenseman Griffin Reinhart
Montreal Canadians Defenseman Alexi Emelin
Anaheim Ducks Defenseman  Clayton Stoner
Minnesota Wild Forward Erik Haula
Columbus Blue Jackets Forward  William Karlsson (also acquire forward David Clarkson, a 2017 1st rounder, and a 2019 2nd rounder)
Chicago Blackhawks Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk
Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (also acquire a 2020 2nd rounder)
Washington Capitals Defenseman Nate Schmidt


