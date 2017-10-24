Carson Went throws four touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Washington Redskins

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 34-24 on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles have swept the Redskins this season, defeating Washington in the first week of the season. 2013 would be the last time the Eagles swept the regular season series against the Redskins. Coming into the game, Washington had won five of the last six matchups against the Eagles.

Carson Wentz had a career night, going 17-for-25 for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Wentz rushed for 63 yards on eight carries, leading the Eagles in rushing. Wentz leads the NFL in touchdown passes, throwing 17 in the first seven games.

Carson Wentz Unleashed

Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles in against the Washington Redskins.

|Source: Elsa/Getty Images North America|

On the Eagles first drive of the game, Wentz threw an interception on third down. Wentz shook off the interception by scoring on four of the Eagles next six drives.

Wentz first passing touchdown came late in the second quarter, airing the ball out 64 yards to Mack Hollins. Wentz second touchdown came just before halftime. The Eagles would take a 17-10 lead on a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

Wentz third touchdown came on the first drive of the third quarter. On third and goal in the shot gun formation Wentz took the snap and with the pocket collapsing got the ball off in time for a nine-yard touchdown to Corey Clement pushing the Eagles lead to 14.

Wentz threw his last touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor pushing the score to 31-17.

Eagles’ offense dominated

With his future in Philadelphia in doubt Agholor has turned around his career. Including this performance Agholor has recorded a touchdown in his last three games. Agholor recorded four catches for 45 yards

Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs 4-yards to score a touchdown against the D.J. Swearinger #36 of the Washington Redskins. |Source: Abbie Parr/Getty Images North America|

Ertz finished the game with five receptions for 89 yards. Alshon Jeffery continues to be a non-factor for the Eagles as he finished with two catches for 37 yards.

Jake Elliott was perfect for Philadelphia hitting two field goals from 42 and 50 yards out.

Washington can't sustain momentum

Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins scores a touchdown that is called back during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. |Source: Elsa/Getty Images North America|

Washington jumped out to an early 10-3 lead, but quickly fell behind 24-10 into the third quarter.

Kirk Cousins attempted to keep Washington in the game with a five yard touchdown to Jordan Reed which made the score 24-17. Cousins would connect again to Reed on a 12-yard touchdown pass but the game was out of reach.

Cousins would finish the night 30-for-40 with 303 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Chris Thompson had seven carries for 38 yards while Rob Kelly contributed 16 yards on seven carries as well.

Reed finished the game with eight receptions for 64 yards. Vernon Davis Lead Washington with 67 receiving yards on four catches. ​Terrelle Pryor Sr. has not panned out the way that Washington wanted it to, catching just two passes for 14 yards.

Injuries

Redskins: offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and linebacker Preston Smith (groin) were hurt and left the game for Washington.

Eagles: Longtime Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters sustained a serious injury after his leg was pinned under the body of Ziggy Hood early in the third quarter.

Peters was fitted for an air cast and carted off the field. Peters’ teammates swarmed the cart and gave him an emotional sendoff, a fitting and respectful tribute to the nine-time Pro Bowler and mainstay in Philadelphia.

Up Next

Washington will play their next game at home Sunday October 29th against division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia will also play October 29th at home against the San Francisco 49ers.