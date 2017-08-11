Buffalo Bills make a splash, acquire Jordan Matthews and E.J Gaines

Sammy Watkins is now a member of the L.A Rams. Photo: Tom Szcerbowski/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins heading to L.A

Sammy Watkins is heading west to the Los Angeles Rams as the Buffalo Bills send their former first-round pick to the Rams in exchange for cornerback E.J Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick.

After being selected with the fourth overall pick by the Bills in the 2014 draft, Watkins was a disappointment as he could never stay on the field. In three years, he played in just 37 out of a possible 48 games and was extremely inconsistent. He finishes his career in Buffalo with 153 catches for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns. At just 24 years old, Watkins showed flashes of dominance and brilliance but failed to stay healthy and now his time in Buffalo is up. The move gives young quarterback Jared Goff a new weapon now, and the change may be good for Watkins in the long run.

As for E.J Gaines, he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2014 draft out of Missouri. He had a solid rookie campaign before missing all of 2015 with a lisfranc ligament injury. In his final season with the Rams he had 56 combined tackles, a forced fumble, and 7 passes defended. He will now get a chance to show he can still make plays with a solid Buffalo defense.

Buffalo adds Matthews to replace Watkins

With Watkins out of the picture, the Bills added Jordan Matthews to take his spot. The Bills acquired Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. In three seasons with the Eagles Matthews compiled 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns.

As for Darby, who finished second in voting for defensive rookie of the year in 2015, he has two years remaining on his contract. Darby has 137 tackles and two interceptions in two NFL seasons.