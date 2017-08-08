Jay Cutler signs one-year deal with Miami Dolphins

Cutler in action for the Chicago Bears (Photo: Elsa/ Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins are preparing for life without Ryan Tannehill this season, and have signed veteran quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cutler has a good relationship with head coach Adam Gase, and he’s agreed a one-year deal worth $10m ahead of the new season.

The contract itself has a $5m salary base, while the other half will come through bonus’, NFL Media reported, and the former Chicago Bears quarterback will bring competition to the position.

Dolphins preparing for worst with Tannehill

Starting quarterback Tannehill went down with an injury to his left knee after scrambling to the sideline during practice.

The Texas A&M graduate, who is in his sixth season in the NFL, missed the final three games of the 2016 regular season after spraining ligaments in the same knee.

Bringing in Cutler, who has worked with Miami’s head coach before, was first choice ahead of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"You'll know when I release the depth chart," Gase said, via NFL.com. "I don't have to make that announcement right now but (Cutler) didn't come out of retirement to stand on the sidelines.

“But we got a way to go. Get him in here, give him a physical, see where he's at."

Cutler convinced to join Dolphins by wife

Cutler worked with Gase, who was the Bears offensive coordinator, in the 2015 season, where he threw for 3,659 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“A situation like this, it doesn’t come along very often,” Cutler told FOX Sport. “I know Adam (Gase), very well, I’ve known him since the first year I came out.

“I know the system, you’re talking about a playoff team, with a lot of really good football players with a lot of potential."

The quarterback was quite content in retirement, and was set to join FOX Sports before the Dolphins come calling.

Talking about the TV deal, Cutler added: “It was hard. It was definitely hard. The last four months, I’ve been in a different mode, in a different mind-set, getting ready for the FOX deal.

“I was really good with where I was at with my life. I was around the kids a lot and felt pretty content.

“My Wife Kristin talked me into it more than anybody else could.”