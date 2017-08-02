Kam Chancellor extends stay in Seattle

The contract extension is set to run through 2020. Credit: sea.247sports.com

The Seattle Seahawks and Kam Chancellor put pen to paper on a multi-year contract extension, as per the team's announcement earlier today. The four time Pro Bowl safety will now continue his career in Seattle while playing alongside the likes of Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas in the 'Legion of Boom'.

No further details were released by the Seahawks. However, ESPN believes that the deal was a three-year extension worth $36 million, which has also settled any rumors of the key player being traded away to another team during this off season.

Chancellor seemed satisfied with the new terms

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Chancellor's new deal has him seventh overall in terms of salaries for safeties, just behind fellow Seahawk Earl Thomas.

Chancellor stated the reason behind him extending his stay in the Pacific North-West was due to his love of the team as they had given him his "first and only opportunity" in the National Football League and he hoped to retire in Seattle. When asked about how many more years he thinks he can still play, Chancellor responded by saying "as long as the wheels let me."

A healthy, and happy, Kam Chancellor will boost the Seahawk's defense this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Chancellor's return will boost the Seahawks' Super Bowl push

Seattle's defense is ranked as one of the best in the NFL and Chancellor is considered the leader of the unit. Both he and Thomas set the tone for the Seahawks defense. When he is fully fit, there are not many better safeties to watch in the league.

The 29-year old defensive end started 12 games last season and picked up two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 85 tackles as the Seahawks made the playoffs once again. Due to a contract hold out, Chancellor missed the first two games of the season but with that all sorted out now, barring any injuries, he is slated to start the season and play through 2020 with the Seahawks.

Quotes via Seahawks.com