Predicting the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster

Since 2010, few teams have structured a roster of talented players like the Seattle Seahawks have. Seattle has built a team that is a perennial playoff contender each year.
Over the past few seasons, however, the home runs from past drafts have come up for contracts, making it difficult for the Seahawks to keep their identity. Due to the team playing top-tier talent, depth has been hurt at other positional needs.
With a trip to the Super Bowl on Seattle's mind, they can reach their goal if they remain healthy at key positions.
Here is how the Seahawks 53-man roster could look on week one of the NFL season.
Offense (25)
Quarterback:
Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin
Boykin saw some game action last season, throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown in five appearances. Colin Kaepernick could still be an option for Seattle. The two sides met back in May but could not agree on a deal. Currently, the third backup is Austin Davis, but the Seahawks have kept just two quarterbacks the past couple of seasons.
Running backs:
Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls, Alex Collins
There will be competition at the running back position for the fourth spot. Mike Davis and Tre Madden should be a pair of names to watch for during the duration of training camp.
Full back:
Kyle Coleman
Seattle has kept a full back for the past couple of seasons and will continue the trend here. Coleman will battle it out with fellow rookie Algernon Brown for the spot.
Wide receiver:
Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Tanner McEvoy, Amara Darboh
Tight end:
Jimmy Graham, Luke Wilson, Nick Vannett
Seattle kept four tight ends last season, but that will change this season. The group of Graham, Wilson, and Vannett can create problems in the passing game that but will have to get stronger blocking in the run game.
Offensive Line:
George Fant, Robert Myers, Justin Senior, Oday Aboushi, Germain Ifedi, Luke Joeckel, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, Joey Hunt
Defense (25)
Defensive Line:
Michael Bennett, Ahtyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Cliff Avril, Frank Clark, Malik McDowell, Dion Jordan, Nazair Jones
Linebackers:
Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Arthur Brown, Cassius Marsh, Michael Wilhoite, Dewey McDonald
Wagner and Wright played over 97 percent of defensive snaps last season. Pierre-Louis is most likely to play alongside them. Marsh would be another outside player that could play at their side.
Cornerback:
Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Shaquill Griffin, DeShawn Shed (PUP list), Neiko Thorpe, Mike Tyson, Demetrius McCray
Safeties:
Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, Tedric Thompson, Delano Hill
Special Teams (3)
Blair Walsh, Nolan Freese, Jon Ryan