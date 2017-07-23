Predicting the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads his team out of the tunnel for a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Seattle. (APPhoto/Elaine Thompson)

Since 2010, few teams have structured a roster of talented players like the Seattle Seahawks have. Seattle has built a team that is a perennial playoff contender each year.

Over the past few seasons, however, the home runs from past drafts have come up for contracts, making it difficult for the Seahawks to keep their identity. Due to the team playing top-tier talent, depth has been hurt at other positional needs.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on Seattle's mind, they can reach their goal if they remain healthy at key positions.

Here is how the Seahawks 53-man roster could look on week one of the NFL season.

Offense (25)

Quarterback:

Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson |Jan. 1, 2017. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez|

Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin

Boykin saw some game action last season, throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown in five appearances. Colin Kaepernick could still be an option for Seattle. The two sides met back in May but could not agree on a deal. Currently, the third backup is Austin Davis, but the Seahawks have kept just two quarterbacks the past couple of seasons.

Running backs:

Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls, Alex Collins

There will be competition at the running back position for the fourth spot. Mike Davis and Tre Madden should be a pair of names to watch for during the duration of training camp.

Full back:

Kyle Coleman

Seattle has kept a full back for the past couple of seasons and will continue the trend here. Coleman will battle it out with fellow rookie Algernon Brown for the spot.

Wide receiver:

Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin |Dec. 12, 2015 - Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images North America|

Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Tanner McEvoy, Amara Darboh

Tight end:

Jimmy Graham, Luke Wilson, Nick Vannett

Seattle kept four tight ends last season, but that will change this season. The group of Graham, Wilson, and Vannett can create problems in the passing game that but will have to get stronger blocking in the run game.

Offensive Line:

George Fant, Robert Myers, Justin Senior, Oday Aboushi, Germain Ifedi, Luke Joeckel, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, Joey Hunt

Defense (25)

Defensive Line:

Michael Bennett, Ahtyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Cliff Avril, Frank Clark, Malik McDowell, Dion Jordan, Nazair Jones

Linebackers:

Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright |(Nov. 14, 2015 - Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images North America|

Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Arthur Brown, Cassius Marsh, Michael Wilhoite, Dewey McDonald

Wagner and Wright played over 97 percent of defensive snaps last season. Pierre-Louis is most likely to play alongside them. Marsh would be another outside player that could play at their side.

Cornerback:

Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor |Oct. 12, 2013 - Source: Steve Dykes/Getty Images North America|

Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Shaquill Griffin, DeShawn Shed (PUP list), Neiko Thorpe, Mike Tyson, Demetrius McCray

Safeties:

Earl Thomas |Dec. 26, 2015 - Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images North America|

Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, Tedric Thompson, Delano Hill

Special Teams (3)

Blair Walsh, Nolan Freese, Jon Ryan