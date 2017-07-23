Predicting the Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man roster

ArizonaCardinals prepares to take the field against the Denver Broncos at theUniversity of Phoenix Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Aug.31, 2016 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)

With training camps set to begin this week, the Arizona Cardinals got an early start to prepare for their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Going into the 2017 NFL season the roster structure will be important as this could be the last chance in the Arians-Palmer-Fitzgerald era to bring a Super Bowl home to the desert.

Here is what the roster could potentially look like week one of the NFL regular season.

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks:

Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton, Blaine Gabbert

During offseason workouts and minicamp there were discussions within the organization regarding whether to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. If the Cardinals decide to keep three quarterbacks Gabbert will have battle it out with rookie Trevor Knight.

Running Backs:

David Johnson, Chris Johnson, Elijhaa Penny, T.J. Logan

Elijhaa Penny |Aug. 31, 2016 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America|

Penny will have to battle with Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington for the number three running back spot. Penny showed flashes last preseason, rushing for 195 yards in four games with one touchdown.

Wide Receivers:

Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson, Chad Williams, Aaron Dobson

Depending on the play of Aaron Dobson and other receivers, the number six receiver could be someone else. Marquis Bundy and Chris Hubert were on the team last season and know the playbook well. A couple of other names to watch are Krishawn Hogan and Larry Clark as they impressed coaches during offseason workouts and rookie camp.

Tight Ends:

Jermain Gresham, Troy Niklas, Ifeanyi Momah

Offensive Line:

D.J. Humphries, Jared Veldheer, Mike Iupati, A.Q. Shipley, Evan Boehm, Cole Toner, Dorian Johnson, Will Holden, John Wetzel

Defense (25)

Defensive Line:

Robert Nkemdiche, Corey Peters, Frostee Rucker, Josh Mauro, Rodney Gunter, Olsen Pierre, Xavier Williams

The pressure will be on the Cardinals to prefect the right group of players as the loss of Calais Campbell will loom over the defensive line.

Linebackers:

Chandler Jones and Markus Golden |Oct. 22, 2016 - Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images North America|

Chandler Jones, Markus Goldern, Jarvis Jones, Kareem Martin, Deone Bucannon, Haason Reddick, Karlos Dansby, Scooby Wright

Cornerbacks:

Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson |Oct. 26, 2013 - Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images North America|

Patrick Peterson, Justin Bethal, Brandon Williams, Elie Bouka, Jumal Rolle, Rudy Ford

General manager Steve Keim could brining in another corner to compete with the group of current players on the roster to compete for a roster spot also. Keim is notorious for doing so.

Safeties:

Tyrann Mathieu, Antoine Bethea, Budda Baker, Harlan Miller

Harlan Miller could possibly be the odd man out in favor of veteran safety Tyvon Branch. Branch’s injury history could play against him in trying to make the 53-man roster.

Special Teams (3)

Phil Dawson, Richie Leone, Aaron Brewer

The long snap position should be thought of carefully as some of last season’s special team debacles came from bad snaps. The Cardinals cannot afford to give games away due to poor special teams play.