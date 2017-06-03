Kansas City Chiefs to cut Jeremy Maclin

Widereceiver Jeremy Maclin #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown pass as cornerback Ronald Darby of the Buffalo Bills defends |Nov. 28, 2015 -Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images North America|

The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, the team announced Friday.

Crazy business this is...appreciate y'all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017

"I'd like to thank Jeremy for his effort and dedication the past two seasons," Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said in a statement released by the team. "I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career."

Maclin signed with the Chiefs as a free agent in 2015 following five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, reuniting the receiver with head coach Andy Ried.

"These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy, who I've grown close with on and off the football field over the years," Reid said. "I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward."

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team will save $10 million against the cap by cutting Maclin after June 1. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old had a $12.4 million cap hit with $7 million in dead money for the 2017 season.

Productive 2015, Unproductive 2016

Jeremy Maclin #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown pass

|Dec. 26, 2015 - Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images North America|

In the 2015 season, Maclin accumulated a career-high 87 catches for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in 15 games.

The 2016 season, however, Maclin would see his production slip. In 12 games, Maclin would record career-lows with 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns. Maclin would have a big problem dropping passes frequently, explaining the downward production.

In his five seasons with Philadelphia, Maclin would accumulate 343 receptions for 4,771 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Who could have interested in Maclin?

The Baltimore Ravens could be a team that Maclin could hear from. With Steve Smith Sr. and Kamar Aiken gone from the team and Breshad Perriman not working out like the Ravens had hoped, Maclin could come in and be the weapon for Joe Flacco.

After letting Anquan Boldin walk in free agency, the Detroit Lions could be a team to take a flyer on Maclin. Golden Tate and Marvin Jones were Detroit’s most consistent receivers last season. With Maclin possibly sliding into the slot receiver position, Matthew Stafford could have another threat at his disposal.

Chief receiver depth chart

Chris Conley #17 and Albert Wilson #12 celebrate a touchdown. |Nov. 5, 2016 - Source: Peter Aiken/Getty Images North America|

With Maclin now gone from the team, quarterback Alex Smith’s main targets are now Chris Conley, Tyreek Hill, Albert Wilson and Travis Kelce.

In his rookie season, Hill would emerge as one of Smith’s favorite targets. Hill would total 61 receptions for 593 yards and six touchdowns. The rookie wide receiver would also make an impact in the running game, rushing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Hill would also be selected to the Pro Bowl and make the First-Team All-Pro.

In his second season, Conley would catch 44 receptions for 530 yards but did not record a touchdown. In his third year with the team, Conley could become a threat near the end zone.