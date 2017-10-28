Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (0-0)

Check back here before game time for Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators pre-game updates, news and notes, warm-ups, and more, live from Jacksonville, Florida.

On the flip side, Florida and head coach Jim McElwain will have their hands full if they hope to pull off the upset this weekend in Jacksonville. The Gators quarterback woes have only worsened this year, as starting quarterback Luke Del Rio is out for the season with an injury and sophomore Feleipe Franks struggling this season. There have been reports that former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire will start this weekend, hoping a change will give Florida's struggling offense a spark. The key for the Gators, if they have any hope of a win, will be to play lights out on defense, a tough task, especially against a very balanced Georgia attack.

For Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart's team, the key to success in this game will continuing their dominant running game and keep true-freshman quarterback Jake Fromm in comfortable passing situations. So far this season, the running back duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel has been lethal for Smart's squad, with Fromm's impressive accuracy and quarterback skills complementing a well-rounded offensive attack. On defense, the Bulldogs shouldn't have too much of a challenge given the Gator's extremely low-scoring offense this year.

After a bye week for both teams, Georgia and Florida come into this big game well-rested and very healthy, though the Gators are still without nine players, including three key offensive players, due to pre-season suspensions for criminal investigations. The Bulldogs come into Jacksonville this weekend ranked number three in the country and undefeated, including a very impressive win over Notre Dame in week two. Conversely, Florida has had a very mediocre season, with once again no offensive production, leaving them 3-3 and riding a two-game losing streak heading into one of their biggest games of the season.

Some of the greatest moments in this game have come in the last decade, leading to some decent trash-talking over social media this week between the two teams. Back in 2007, a goal-line running touchdown from Georgia great Knoshown Moreno in the first quarter led to a planned storm of the field by the Bulldogs, resulting in multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a Georgia kick from their own eight-yard line. A year later in 2008 in response to the incident in 2007, Florida head coach Urban Meyer used his final two timeouts in the final minutes of the game leading 49-10, allowing Gators fans, even more, time to celebrate the victory. Despite the Gators' commanding wins the last decade, the 2012 upset of the undefeated Florida team, ranked two in the country, kept them from the SEC Championship, which Georgia would instead represent the east in.

In the last seven years, Florida is 7-4 against Georgia, including having won the last three years. Despite a three-game Bulldogs win streak between 2011 and 2013, it been the Gators that have thoroughly held the upper hand in this rivalry, with a comprehensive 24-10 win a year ago.

The Georgia-Florida game has become one of the south's premier rivalry games, with the last weekend in October always playing host to this important SEC East showdown. Given the nature of this rivalry game, weird things have been known to happen in Jacksonville on Halloween weekend, and a solid favorite Georgia team will be keen to stop that for this year.

Nowhere could that be truer than this week in Jacksonville, Florida where the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs head down to face their bitter-rivals the Gators of Florida in a rivalry game dubbed the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. SEC East and College Football Playoff implications will be on the line as Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are third in the AP Top 25 and first in the SEC East ahead of the first playoff rankings set to be released come Monday.

Week nine of the college football season is upon us and so are the biggest games of the year and toughest stretches for the top teams in 2017. After solid competition to begin the season, the biggest rivalries, conference, and division matchups take place with potential College Football Playoff implications on the line as well.

Welcome to live coverage of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party! My name is Thomas Cluck, and I am happy to be bringing you play-by-play coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators here on VAVEL.