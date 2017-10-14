Auburn Tigers vs LSU Tigers Live Stream Commentary and Updates of SEC Football (0-0)

In a few moments, we will share the initial lineups of Auburn Tigers vs LSU Tigers live score, in addition to the latest information that surges from the Tigres Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

Overall, despite LSU's struggles of late, the Louisiana Tigers still possess the talent and play-calling ability to contend with Auburn and expect a close game deep in the fourth quarter.

Jarrett Stidham is the far superior QB | Photo: Performance Group

Ultimately, if Auburn and LSU can play their normal level on defense, then this game will most definitely come down to the offense. Auburn posses the far superior quarterback in Jarrett Stidham, giving them a significant advantage if the game goes deep into the fourth quarter.

Canada is the offensive coordinator | Photo: AL.com

While Auburn has fully hit their stride the last three weeks, its been a much greater struggle for the unranked Tigers of LSU. While Ed Orgeron's squad did claim their biggest win of the season so far last week over rival Florida, the offense led by Matt Canada is still yet to fully get going, with only 73 points in the last three weeks, nearly half the points Auburn has amassed in that same time period. The Bayou Bengals need a big division win to keep their hopes alive, and a strong home-field advantage could help them obtain that.

For Auburn, Gus Malzahn's team comes into Baton Rouge high on confidence, with a staggering 144 points scored by the Tigers the last three weeks. Despite their tight loss to Clemson in week two, Malzahn's squad sits at ten in the AP poll with just one loss and legitimate division title hopes.

This matchup between Auburn and LSU has been influential in both teams' seasons the last decade, with each year Auburn or LSU has won a national championship, the winning team between the Tigers went on to win the trophy. While LSU only leads 4-3 since 2010, Auburn will be desperate to end their Death Valley struggles, having not won on the road at LSU since 1999, nearly 20 years ago.

While Auburn comes into this big game against LSU ranked tenth and the Tigers from Louisiana head home after edging past Florida to win their biggest game of the season so far, it'd be hard to overlook this compelling SEC West matchup. Given Auburn's impressive one-loss season so far and the proficiency on offense the last three weeks, the Tigers from the plains come into Baton Rouge in a good place and a current touchdown favorite over the home Bayou Bengals.

After an intriguing and influential first six weeks of the college football season, week seven is upon us and with that comes the gauntlet of division games for most teams. This couldn't be any truer than in the SEC, where there are five big conference games with major implications on the chase for Atlanta and the SEC Championship game.

My name is Thomas Cluck