Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies Live Score Stream of the 2017 Southwest Classic (0-0)

The Aggies offense will also hope to finally get moving, with some instability in the quarterback position holding them back early this season. Starting senior quarterback Jake Hubenak has been battling injuries all year and his backup, freshmen Kellen Mond, struggled against an average UCLA defense in week one. If Sumlin's team can find the right formula on offense and get their quarterback going, the passing game will be key for the Aggies with their best weapon, wide receiver Christian Kirk, still waiting for his breakout game this season.

On the A&M side of things, it will come down to their organization and discipline on defense. In all three of the Aggies' games so far this season, they have been giving up way too many points and free yards and against a dangerous passing game like Arkansas, that trend will need to stop. John Chavis, Texas A&M defensive coordinator, has been very successful in his prior meetings with the Razorbacks, keeping the Hog offense to under 25 points in 2015 and 2016, and that type of defensive efficiency will be needed if the Aggies hope to extend their winning streak to six straight games.

The Hogs' quarterback, fifth-year senior Austin Allen, has struggled so far this season, but he's proven himself against SEC defenses previously, with a good arm and solid passing game. If Arkansas hopes to get its first win against Texas A&M in more than five years, they'll need to give Allen plenty of time to set up passes to a talented group of wide receivers for the Razorbacks.

For Arkansas, the biggest challenge will be how will they match up with A&M in the trenches. In their most recent game two weeks ago against TCU, the Razorbacks, a team that prides themselves on being physical with a strong offensive line, was crushed at the line of scrimmage by the Horned Frogs. If Bielema's squad wants to finally get some production on offense, an increased blocking presence will be needed against a strong defensive line from the Aggies.

Kickoff will be at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, September 23rd. There will be coverage pregame, during the game, and postgame live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For both Bielema and Sumlin, this game will have a significant impact on their job status, with the Razorbacks 0-4 against rival A&M under Bielema and Sumlin already under pressure from key donors as to his job security.

A coach even more on the hot seat is Texas A&M's Kevin Sumlin, who is 2-1 to start the season with that loss being a humiliating 45-44 loss to UCLA after leading by 34 points in the second half. The Aggies also looked in disarray the last two weeks, avoiding shocking upsets to Nichols State and Louisiana-Lafayette at home.

This weekend's rivalry matchup pits two programs in very similar positions, a 1-1 Arkansas team led by fifth-year head coach Bret Bielema, who's somewhat on the hot seat after a disappointing 28-7 loss to TCU two weeks ago.

After the initial three weeks of non-conference games, the 2017 college football season really begins this weekend with conference rivals going face to face as September draws to a close. This couldn't be more evident than in one of this weekend's premier rivalries: the Southwest Classic between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams will look to move past tough non-conference losses earlier this month and settle into the 2017 season with a good SEC West rivalry win.

