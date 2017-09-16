LSU Tigers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Live Stream Commentary and Updates of SEC Football (0-0)

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, more live from Starkville.

This intriguing division battle, one of the most compelling matchups this weekend, could play a critical role in determining the SEC West standings, and both teams will be eager to win. After a near collapse by LSU against the Bulldogs on their home turf last year in Baton Rouge, this game could prove to be one of the most fun games of the weekend.

As for the home team Mississippi State Bulldogs, Dan Mullen's team will look to prove themselves as a long-shot pick to win the SEC West with their impressive defense and the running and passing threat of quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. On the defensive side of the ball, the unranked Bulldogs will need to stop LSU star running back Derrius Guice with a strong line of scrimage prescence. On offense, Mississippi State will be especially dangerous if Fitzgerald's multiple options with the ball begin to burn through a very inexperienced and young Tigers defense.

For LSU, the biggest question marks surrounding the Tigers is how will their relatively new and untested offense fare against one of the most underrated defenses in the SEC in Mississippi State. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada's new offense hasn't been tested much yet in blowout wins over BYU and Chattanooga, but Ed Oregon's squad will be eager to send a message to the rest of the SEC that they're a force to be reckoned with despite their relatively young and new presence on the roster.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 pm ET on Saturday, September 16th. There will be coverage pregame, during the game, and postgame from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

This couldn't be any truer for LSU and Mississippi State, who come into this SEC West game with much to learn and to prove on both sides. LSU looks to really debut the new offensive scheme of first year offensive coordinator Matt Canada against by far the best defense the Tigers have faced so far all season. For the Bulldogs, they look to show their defense as a force to be reckoned with and standout quarterback Nick Fitzgearald looks to cement his name firmly on the map at home in Starkville.

As the still fledgling college football season moves into week three, separation and survival begin to take place across the country. With conference play largely getting underway this weekend, many teams have gotten the early missteps out of the way and are ready to make their mark on this season.

Welcome to live coverage of the SEC Football! My name is Thomas Cluck, and I am happy to be bringing you play-by-play coverage of LSU vs. Mississippi State here on VAVEL.