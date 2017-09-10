College Football week two round-up: Baker Mayfield and Sooners gain revenge over Buckeyes in Columbus

Baker Mayfield leads Oklahoma's celebrations (image source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With conference games still on the back-burner, college football fans were treated to a number of top matchups between highly ranked opponents.

With early season rankings mainly based on perception, seeing teams in the top 25 go up against one another adds substance to each team's résumé and is a fascinating early season eye-opener.

More importantly than football, it has been a troubling time for many in the United States with harsh weather conditions putting lives at risk. With Hurricane Irma on its way to the Sunshine State, the sensible decision was made to cancel a host of games, with four ranked teams; Florida State, Miami, Florida and South Florida all not taking part in week two action.

Night-cap throws up four colossal matchups, with Darnold and Mayfield making their mark

Having suffered a playoff-ending loss to the Buckeyes in 2016, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield had been bullish in the build-up to this rematch. He ended the night by emphatically planting a Sooners flag into the middle of the 'O' in the centre of the Ohio State field.

Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three scores in the 31-16 win, with 28 of Oklahoma's points coming in a dominant second-half to stun the 2014 national champs.

Rookie head coach Lincoln Riley has a signature win to his name in just his second full game in control, beating the experienced Urban Meyer on his own turf.

Rodney Anderson carries the ball for the Sooners (image source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett, in contrast to Mayfield, really struggled in the passing game, completing just 19 of his 35 attempts, as well as seeing Parnell Motley intercept one of his passes, while Mayfield hit Dimitri Flowers, Lee Morris and Trey Sermon for Sooner TD's.

The loss doesn't end Ohio State's playoff chances, but a Big Ten title will now be essential for them to return to the final four, while Oklahoma have a win under their belts which will be key come December and decision time for the committee.

Out east, Sam Darnold led USC to their 11th consecutive win, throwing for four touchdowns in their 42-24 rout of Stanford at the LA Coliseum.

Deontay Burnett and Steven Mitchell each hauled in a pair of touchdowns from the arm of Darnold, with junior running-back Ronald Jones adding two scores on the ground to claim the big win over their Pac-12 rivals.

Ronald Jones flips into the endzone for USC (image source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A defensive battle between the two Tigers ended in a home win, with Dabo Swinney's Clemson having a pair of touchdown runs from Kelly Bryant to thank in their 14-6 success over Auburn at Memorial Stadium.

In South Bend, a 30-yard field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship with three minutes left on the clock hauled the 15th ranked Georgia Bulldogs to a 20-19 victory over Brian Kelly's Notre Dame in the first matchup between these two storied universities since 1981.

Top ranked teams enjoy easy wins in home comforts

With the new season NFL kickoff on Thursday evening, College Football took a back-seat during the week. There were games on Friday evening however, one of which saw the 11th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys rout South Alabama 44-7 in Mobile. Quarterback Mason Rudolph continued his early-season tear up, throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns, as well as running for a score before exiting the game before the end of the third quarter.

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines survived a scare, scoring the final 19 points in their 36-14 win at the Big House against Cincinnati, while fellow Big Ten side Wisconsin had less trouble in beating Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic 31-14.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts’ running capabilities were to the fore during the Crimson Tide’s 41-10 win in their home opener against Fresno State. Hurts rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the comfortable victory, while up north Saquon Barkley dazzled once more as Penn State moved to 2-0 with a 33-14 win over Pitt.

#7 Washington stomped on Montana in their home opener, claiming a 63-7 win at Husky Stadium, and in Baton Rouge, Derrius Guice rushed for 102 yards and two scores in LSU's 45-10 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

Jackson lights up Tar Heels to move past 1,000 yards in two 2017 outings

Despite his unbelievable numbers in 2016, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson came into the season with doubts over his ability at the College level. Three losses to end the season left Louisville licking their wounds, and they have come out firing in 2017, or at least Jackson has.

Lamar Jackson launches a pass at Kenan Stadium (image source: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Facing a North Carolina Tar Heels outfit on the road proved little trouble for Jackson who accounted for over 500 yards of total offense, 393 through the air and 132 on the ground. He threw for three touchdowns, while running for another three to lead Louisville to a 47-35 road victory.

Now with over 1,000 yards in his first two games this year, the early Heisman favourite will face tougher tests, starting next week against Clemson, but has shown improvements in his passing which could make the Cardinals offense close to unstoppable at points this season.

Ducks and Hawkeyes among teams to retain winning starts

In a wild inner-state rivalry game, the Iowa Hawkeyes avoided the upset by downing the Iowa State Cyclones 44-41 after overtime. After building a 21-10 lead at the start of the second half, Iowa began to struggle and needed a touchdown with 1:09 left on the clock to force a 38-38 tie at the end of regulation. Then, after holding the Cyclones to a field-goal on their first possession, Iowa scored the game-winning touchdown when quarterback Nathan Stanley hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette in stride from five yards out.

No. 23 TCU claimed a statement win on the road, with Darius Anderson rushing for 106 yards in their 28-7 success against Arkansas in Fayetteville and in the first SEC matchup of the season, Deebo Samuel scored another kickoff return touchdown in South Carolina's 31-13 success over Missouri.

The Oregon Ducks moved to 2-0 this season, after holding off a second-half comeback in their 42-35 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Justin Herbert (365 passing yards) and Royce Freeman (153 rushing yards, 2 TDs) shone in the opening two quarters as the Ducks moved out to a 42-14 lead, with Nebraska falling seven points short of a remarkable turnaround.

Taylor explodes in Badgers win

Wisconsin's running-back Jonathan Taylor is the latest 'player to know' after the Badger freshman torched Florida Atlantic for 223 yards on his 26 carries Saturday night.

Jonathan Taylor breaks a tackle against FAU (image source: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

After losing Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale to the NFL who rushed for 20 touchdowns and 1881 yards in 2016, the Badgers have plugged in Taylor for the opening fortnight of 2017 and he has carried the team on his back.

He flashed against Utah State in week one, before going berserk in week two, and currently averages 8.9 yards per clip this season, while accounting for four touchdowns.