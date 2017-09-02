Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 AdvoCare Classic (0-0)

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, more live from Dallas.

As for the Gators, Florida is also led by a creative third year coach, offensive mastermind Jim McElwain. The biggest questions surrounding McElwain going into his third season lie on the offensive side of the ball as he attempts to finally put some stability and life into the Florida offense throughout the season. Despite claiming the SEC East title in his first two years, something no other SEC coach has done in conference history, the Gators will need to put some offensive pressure on Michigan to set the tone for the season, especially with first time starter sophomore Feleipe Franks lined up under center come Saturday afternoon. The multiple suspensions on the defending SEC East champions squad only makes matters worse as the offense will be without two of its key playmakers, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett.

Michigan, led by coach Jim Harbaugh in his third season in Ann Arbor, looks to build upon last year's near run to the College Football Playoff, as the Wolverines fell inches short of making it into the final four. Harbaugh's squad looks to set a message early on this season, trying to show some strong youth and leadership on a team that lost two crucial players to the NFL Draft last year, Jabrill Peppers and Jake Butt. If the Wolverines can display the solid defense and variety on offense that led them to the New Years Six and the Capital One Orange Bowl last year, then they can make a signifcant statement to the rest of the country with a win over Florida tomorrow.

In one of the most highly-anticipated kick off games this year, it's a battle of the titans between two of the most well known college football programs in the country. The Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators face off in very similar situations on Saturday in North Texas, with not just early playoff hopes but program pedigree and reputation on the line.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 2nd. There will be coverage pregame, during the game, and postgame live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It's a special day for all Americans as Labor Day weekend kicks into full gear and the first week of the 2017 college football season commences. With a plethora of top 25 matchups this weekend, we bring you one of the best ones as the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines go up against No. 17 Florida Gators.

Welcome to live coverage of the AdvoCare Classic! My name is Thomas Cluck, and I am happy to be bringing you play-by-play coverage of the AdvoCare Classic here on VAVEL. From now until the game begins at 3:30 pm ET, news and notes will be above to get you up to speed. Be sure to return at game time for play-by-play updates!